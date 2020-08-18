WATCH NOW: Rescue on the Smith River

“What the dog was sitting on was in water, a 2-by-2-foot little piece of sand bar,” he said. “I was in front of the dog, and I couldn’t touch the bottom. I kept pulling myself to the bank by the roots” of nearby trees “just to get to the dog.”

Once Chase reached the dog, the animal “didn’t let me get him right away,” he said. “He was scared. That was normal. I was determined to get that dog back up on that bank, I didn’t care if it bit me or not.

“I got him in my arms,” he said. “That dog was scared … and knew somebody was saving its life,” he said.

Chase said he had expected to pull the dog out through the water, but “he didn’t want to go swimming.” Chase said he realized the only way to help the dog would be to haul him up that impassable bank.

He called to his friends to get a rope. Nichols took a rope up to the bank of the river above Chase and the dog.

“When I was standing up there, I could barely see the dog,” Nichols said. “The bank was as tall as we were. The bank is about 6 feet – there wasn’t no way a dog was getting back up that bank.”

Nichols held an end of the rope and dropped the other end to Chase, who tied the rope around the dog below its front legs.