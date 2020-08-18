WATCH NOW: Rescue on the Smith River

Chris Chase said he doesn’t much care for German Shepherd dogs – in fact, he has been bitten by one – but he didn’t appear to hesitate to grab a 90-pounder named Titan.
Chase and his friends were floating along the Smith River when they saw a massive, mostly black dog trapped on a sand bank, unable to climb away from the river and apparently afraid of the water.
A resident of Danville, Chase and the buddy he calls a brother, Anthony Nichols of Ringgold, used a rope and brute strength to pull and push the dog to safety, where he was reunited with its owners, Alicia Pigg and Jonathan Fulcher of Fieldale. Titan had been missing for about seven hours.
Chase and Nichols were in a group of three couples floating on tubes down the Smith River on Sunday. They had put in their tubes at the boat dock above Bassett Furniture and were floating down to Fieldale to the access point near the water treatment plant, he said. They expected the trip to last about five hours.
Suddenly, looking out toward the right, “I saw a dog on the edge of the water. It was a steep bank – he couldn’t get back up,” Chase said.
The water was cold that day – about 59 degrees, he said.
Chase jumped off his float with intentions to swim upstream and help the dog, but he couldn’t swim against the current. After a few attempts, Chase climbed up an easier part of the bank, then walked down to the spot above where the dog was. Then he slid down the bank to the dog.
“What the dog was sitting on was in water, a 2-by-2-foot little piece of sand bar,” he said. “I was in front of the dog, and I couldn’t touch the bottom. I kept pulling myself to the bank by the roots” of nearby trees “just to get to the dog.”
Once Chase reached the dog, the animal “didn’t let me get him right away,” he said. “He was scared. That was normal. I was determined to get that dog back up on that bank, I didn’t care if it bit me or not.
“I got him in my arms,” he said. “That dog was scared … and knew somebody was saving its life,” he said.
Chase said he had expected to pull the dog out through the water, but “he didn’t want to go swimming.” Chase said he realized the only way to help the dog would be to haul him up that impassable bank.
He called to his friends to get a rope. Nichols took a rope up to the bank of the river above Chase and the dog.
“When I was standing up there, I could barely see the dog,” Nichols said. “The bank was as tall as we were. The bank is about 6 feet – there wasn’t no way a dog was getting back up that bank.”
Nichols held an end of the rope and dropped the other end to Chase, who tied the rope around the dog below its front legs.
As Nichols pulled, “I pushed him up the bank,” Chase said.
“He was a big dog,” Nichols said. “He was a big boy.
“It was so awesome” when the dog made it to safety, Nichols said.
Once Nichols removed the rope, “He ran off, then ran back to me like he was saying ‘Thank you.’ Then he ran off. I think he went back home.”
Meanwhile, once the dog was safe, Chase swam to a spot where he could climb out and joined Anthony and another man who had arrived.
That was a neighbor of Pigg and Fulcher's, and Pigg joined them right away.
Seeing Titan’s reunion with his family was an emotional moment, the men said.
“She was so happy, it looked like she was ready to get tears,” Chase said of Pigg. “I’ve got dogs. I know the feeling.”
Pigg said she and Fulcher were standing outside talking when Fulcher noticed Titan running up from the river behind the neighbor’s back yard. She “ran over to talk to the tubers and got the full story” while Fulcher tended to the stressed-out dog.
When the couple learned that Chase had lost his Crocs shoes during the rescue, Fulcher went home and brought his new pair of Crocs to give to Chase, she said.
Pigg said 8-year-old Titan, whom she has had since he was 11 months old, runs off now and then, “but he always comes back within an hour.”
The last she was aware of his being at home on Sunday, she said, was when he ate sometime between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. He had bent the poles on his kennel the night before.
The couple was out of town visiting Pigg’s brother, she said, when they got the call Sunday that he was missing. Her father, neighbors and pet-sitter Heather Compton rode around looking for him. Normally he would come, but not this time.
“I’m glad we were there and seen that dog,” Nichols said. “If we weren’t there, I think that dog would not have lasted the night. … It was an awesome experience knowing the dog got to go home to the family. I’m just glad we were there.”
“The dog’s at home safe with its owners, and I’m very glad,” Chase said. “There was a reason we floated the river that day.”
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.