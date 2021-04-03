WATCH NOW: Resident claims second fire in 2 nights at apartment building in Martinsville may have been intentionally set

Friday night firefighters returned to the apartment building at the corner of Indian Trail and Windsor Lane in Martinsville to battle a fire that one resident said was set intentionally.

Martinsville firefighters had extinguished a blaze in that building of eight apartments about 24 hours earlier.

This time, Cindy Wolfe, a resident of the building, went live on Facebook and announced she had lost her apartment and claimed that a neighbor had intentionally set the fire although she said she didn't know why.

She did not name the person she thinks is responsible, but on social media she described where the person lived and said, “In January she cut the front tires on my SUV.”

Wolfe said only three of the eight apartments were occupied Friday night because of residents having been displaced from the fire the night before.

“Tonight my daughter smelled gas, and two minutes later, my grandson said there was a fire at the backdoor,” Wolfe said. “She [the resident] set a fire back there on the balcony and on my SUV.”