WATCH NOW: Ronnie Clark's model behavior stores up memories

He painted BBs to make the peaches on one of the shelves and painted pinto beans to create the watermelons on another. The tiny store shelves also hold miniature food packages he formed and painted. There are bottles painted onto tiny wood-block coolers, and little old-timey cash registers are carved from wood and painted.

“It’s amazing, all the time it takes fooling with them,” he said, waving his hands toward the models.

One of his grandsons, Alston Perkins, took Clark to his barber, Scott "Rupe" Dalton of Axton, for a haircut. Dalton also is a renowned painter whose art has taken many top prizes, such as Piedmont Arts' Expressions exhibits.

"We just hit it off," Dalton said. "Then I found out why: He was an artist that had the same drive that I do. ... The knowledge he had of carpentry blew my mind."

Dalton said he was amazed when he saw the models: "I was like, 'People need to see these, Mr. Clark.' At first he blew it off because he said it was just a hobby.

"Then he showed me this bedroom suite he made. I'm like, 'Mr. Clark, this is crazy. It looks like something out of a dream."

However, Clark brushed off any talk about his models to redirect conversations toward Dalton's artwork.