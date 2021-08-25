WATCH NOW: Sale of Bulletin's building will send newspaper to new home in Martinsville

A mainstay building in Martinsville is on the brink of a new chapter, but its current owner is only changing addresses.
The sale will close this week on the Martinsville Bulletin's building on Broad Street to Smith Wholesale Inc., which operates Storage Center next door to the building.
The Bulletin's staff and their computers will move to a new location in the city -- officials have been touring buildings in Martinsville and have narrowed down choices -- by November. There will be no interruption in publication or service.
“We’ve been in business, and we’ve been here for 132 years, and we’re not going anywhere,” said General Manager Wendi Craig, who has been with the Bulletin since 1997.
The Bulletin was family owned for most of its history before being sold in 2015 to BH Media, which at the time owned most newspapers in Virginia and some in North Carolina. But BH Media in 2019 sold those holdings to Lee Enterprises, including news organizations in Richmond, Roanoke, Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Danville, Bristol and Fredericksburg, among others.
“Smith Wholesale Inc. … has been a neighbor to the [Bulletin] property before the original building was built in 1948,” said Giles Smith, whose grandfather started Smith Wholesale.
The Bulletin began in 1889 in an old frame building at the intersection of Church and Walnut streets. After 1913 it was in one, then another, building on Franklin Street, followed by 19 Bridge St. in the 1920s.
The Broad Street building was built to house the printing industry’s monstrous pieces of equipment that were standard in the middle of the 20th century, when equipment instead of technology did the work. Little by little the building emptied out as the huge pieces of equipment were replaced with desktop computers and now with laptop computers Bulletin staff can take anywhere.
“The printing industry has certainly been through a lot of changes since 1889," Craig said. "We don’t need space for all the equipment that it used to take to make a newspaper 50 years ago, just a pleasant office in the city, convenient for our readers and advertisers to come see us.
“We are allowing someone else to take this beautiful building – a community monument, if you will – and allow them to do something and utilize the space better.”
Said Bulletin Editor Steven Doyle: “The Bulletin’s address may be changing, but its mission is not. Our responsibility to provide you with all the news and information we can muster from Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties remains. We will continue to watch over those who represent you and to illuminate the stories among you, both on martinsvillebulletin.com and in our printed newspaper.
“That mission is our stake into the bedrock of the community, a fact that never has been more important than it is now.”
But the old building is getting a new life.
“Smith Wholesale, started by my grandfather and continued in operation by my father, Dudley Smith, has been a part of this area of the City since the mid-1920s,” Smith said by email.
“Smith Wholesale is probably not a household name, as we are recognized by Storage Center. We provide climate controlled and outdoor self-storage facilities for the area to all sizes and types of clients.
“The Martinsville Bulletin has long been a part of this area. and we are thankful to have reached a deal with the folks at BH Media/Lee Publishing to acquire this property.”
“This is a lot of building,” Hairston said. “I know every inch of it. … I’ve been here through all renovations and all kinds of stuff.”
Frith Construction, which will handle Smith Wholesale’s renovations of the Bulletin building, has been working with Smith Wholesale since it built that company’s facility in 1960, under Giles Smith’s father, Smith said.
“They will be familiar with the building as they have adding to and expanding the building for over 50 years,” he said.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com