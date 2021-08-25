WATCH NOW: Sale of Bulletin's building will send newspaper to new home in Martinsville

The Broad Street building was built to house the printing industry’s monstrous pieces of equipment that were standard in the middle of the 20th century, when equipment instead of technology did the work. Little by little the building emptied out as the huge pieces of equipment were replaced with desktop computers and now with laptop computers Bulletin staff can take anywhere.

“The printing industry has certainly been through a lot of changes since 1889," Craig said. "We don’t need space for all the equipment that it used to take to make a newspaper 50 years ago, just a pleasant office in the city, convenient for our readers and advertisers to come see us.

“We are allowing someone else to take this beautiful building – a community monument, if you will – and allow them to do something and utilize the space better.”

Said Bulletin Editor Steven Doyle: “The Bulletin’s address may be changing, but its mission is not. Our responsibility to provide you with all the news and information we can muster from Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties remains. We will continue to watch over those who represent you and to illuminate the stories among you, both on martinsvillebulletin.com and in our printed newspaper.

