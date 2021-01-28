WATCH NOW: Shots fired at the virus during first public vaccination at Sovah-Martinsville

About 320 area residents took part in a major turn-around point of the coronavirus pandemic: They were the first of the general public to get vaccinated.
Sovah Health’s first vaccine clinic for the public was held Thursday in the medical center next to the hospital. The vaccine at this point isn’t for just anybody – only for people who fall into what the Virginia Department of Health has classified as Phase 1b: people ages 65 and older, frontline essential workers, people ages 16 to 64 with underlying medical conditions and people who live in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps.
Sovah-Martinsville’s Director of Pharmacy Heather Ashe and Employee Health Nurse Rachel Pilson are the primary leads for coordinating the operations of this clinic and future clinics.
Henry County lent the use of tents, which had been set up at the building’s entryway to keep snow off the walk. City workers provided traffic control.
By 8:30 a.m. a line of people spaced at least 6 feet apart had formed outside the door.
Inside the building, Market Director Kelly Fitzgerald asked, “Are you ready?” Then she opened the door.
“Go team!” cheered Nurse Bonnie Turner as she walked toward one of the rooms where the vaccine would be given.
As people filed into the room and begin filling out forms to get their vaccines, Ashe was in a back room where the vaccine is kept, filling syringes.
The clinic was using the Moderna vaccine, which is more convenient for large-scale distribution than the Pfizer vaccine used earlier to vaccine the health care providers who were in the first round of people to be vaccinated.
Both vaccines must be stored under refrigeration after being taken out of deep freeze, Ashe said. However, the Pfizer vaccine only has a 5-day refrigerated life, whereas the Moderna vaccine can be refrigerated for 30 days.
The vaccine administered on Thursday had been taken out of the super-cold freezer the day before. Each box of vaccine vials was labeled with the date and time by which it must be used.
The vaccines are monitored carefully. “We have not wasted a single dose,” Sovah-Martinsville Interim Chief Operating Officer Tory Shepherd said.
“We’re treating this like gold,” Ashe said. She fills syringes with the doses of vaccine and maintains records of their vaccine stock and reports those records each day on a VDH website.
Karen Harrell was one of the nurses administering the vaccine. Lifting her sleeve, she pointed to the top of her arm, near the shoulder. “We give the vaccine in the deltoid muscle. We do it about two fingers down, so pretty high on the muscle there,” she said.
After a person gets vaccinated, he remains in the waiting room for about 15 minutes, “and we just make sure they’re feeling good before they leave us, and we give them lots of information as well,” Harrell said.
For both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, two doses are required, Fitzgerald said. The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine should be administered 21 days after the first dose. The second dose of the Moderna vaccine should be administered 28 days after the first dose. The second dose must be from the same manufacturer as the first dose.
The hospital saves each patient’s second dose from in its stock, rather than assuming the second doses would arrive later through the supply chain, Shepherd said.
Each person getting the vaccine receives a vaccination card as verification and an appointment card noting their second appointment. People also are emailed with a reminder.
The hospital manages records of the clinic through a new PrepMod system. It provides “very comprehensive scheduling and takes the data to report to the state,” Shepherd said.
Residents of Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties can register at https://redcap.vdh.virginia.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=N83JNH4PN9, and officials are listing updated information on the WPHD website and the department’s Facebook page.
And there are paper copies of the information being distributed at the health departments, public libraries, municipal buildings and chambers of commerce in Martinsville, Stuart and Rocky Mount.
From the start
The public vaccines come about six weeks after vaccines started at the hospital: Dec. 15, when the initial batch given that day was 15, to be sure the process ran smoothly as medical providers got used to the intricacies including super-cold storage and preparation of five doses at a time, which had to be given within a limited time period.
Since then, the number of vaccines the hospital gave each day “progressively increased over time,” Shepherd said. The vaccines were given in half-day clinics four days a week.
Regular hospital employees staffed those clinics in addition to their normal shifts, she said.
The most vaccines given in a day at the hospital were 120, Shepherd said. In total, 1,673 people in the first round, category 1a, have been vaccinated so far. That category includes hospital staff, EMS responders, law enforcement officers and firefighters.
The Virginia Department of Health’s database reported that, as of Thursday afternoon, 6,621 residents of the health district had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 824 have been fully vaccinated.
The database lags and cites more than 86,000 cases that haven’t been mapped, so the totals in the district are not definitive.
It should take until about mid-February for everyone in that first category to be vaccinated, Fitzgerald said.
Looking ahead
Now the hospital and health department are making plans with other community partners through a “community coalition for roundtable discussion … to continue to try to stage larger events,” Shepherd said.
Holding clinics at a high school or drive-in style would allow even more people to be vaccinated each day.
The whole vaccination process “takes a lot of planning and coordination,” Shepherd said. “Heather and Rachel are phenomenal.”
Ashe said she leaves work at 7 in the evenings just to turn around for an early start the next mornings.
“What keeps me going is I really feel that more than any other time in my life I am impacting patients. I have seen the suffering on the other side of this disease,” she said, so it is a relief now to be on the offensive, keeping people safe from it with vaccines.
“It’s the closest thing to hope that we have,” Shepherd said. “We’re just so excited to be a part of it. People are so thankful.”
REGISTRATION LINKS: Go to https://redcap.vdh.virginia.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=N83JNH4PN9 and f…
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com