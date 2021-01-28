WATCH NOW: Shots fired at the virus during first public vaccination at Sovah-Martinsville

As people filed into the room and begin filling out forms to get their vaccines, Ashe was in a back room where the vaccine is kept, filling syringes.

The clinic was using the Moderna vaccine, which is more convenient for large-scale distribution than the Pfizer vaccine used earlier to vaccine the health care providers who were in the first round of people to be vaccinated.

Both vaccines must be stored under refrigeration after being taken out of deep freeze, Ashe said. However, the Pfizer vaccine only has a 5-day refrigerated life, whereas the Moderna vaccine can be refrigerated for 30 days.

The vaccine administered on Thursday had been taken out of the super-cold freezer the day before. Each box of vaccine vials was labeled with the date and time by which it must be used.

The vaccines are monitored carefully. “We have not wasted a single dose,” Sovah-Martinsville Interim Chief Operating Officer Tory Shepherd said.

“We’re treating this like gold,” Ashe said. She fills syringes with the doses of vaccine and maintains records of their vaccine stock and reports those records each day on a VDH website.