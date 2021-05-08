WATCH NOW: Signs of our times

When Doug and Telisha Williams, a Southside music duo, moved to Nashville in 2009, they had penned a song about Martinsville titled “20.2.”

The song's description says, “It tells the story of a small-town factory worker who loses his job; the title of the song refers to the town’s unemployment rate, and such hard times and hardscrabble souls are the canvas from which the duo paints.”

You wouldn't sing that today to describe businesses across all sectors who are reporting the desire to hire people and the lack of applicants.

"It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see that we have a lot of openings in our community, and we're not in a bubble, this is an issue that the whole country is facing," said Jason Muehleck, a senior vice president for Ameristaff, an employment and staffing solutions company headquartered in Martinsville with offices in Virginia and North Carolina. "We are seeing record openings from clients that we haven't seen in years, so I know the market is strong. But without a workforce to fill those orders, it becomes very challenging.

"We've developed our own marketing strategy to combat the stimulus checks, and we're calling it 'stimuplus,'" he said with a slight chuckle. "If you come to work for us, you'll get a stimulus check every week; it'll just be in the form of a paycheck."