WATCH NOW: Six more deaths and two active outbreaks from COVID-19 in West Piedmont Health District

COVID-19 continues to take lives in the West Piedmont Health District, with some new deaths associated with outbreaks at two long-term care facilities.

Even as vaccines are about to be more widely distributed, six more residents of the health district have died of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The Virginia Department of Health reported three on Friday and three on Saturday, but these deaths could've occurred just about any time in the past few weeks, because VDH typically waits to confirm cause in death certificates before adding them to its database.

All data is tracked by residence, though, and we know that there were two victims from Henry County, two from Martinsville and two from Franklin County.

We can discern some demographic information from the VDH database, but we don’t know which resident had which characteristics.

These were three men and three women, three at least 80 years old, two between 70 and 79 and one between 60 and 69. Four were white, and two were Black.

That's now 67 residents of Henry County who have died from COVID-19, 31 from the city and 31 from Franklin County.