WATCH NOW: Six more deaths and two active outbreaks from COVID-19 in West Piedmont Health District

COVID-19 continues to take lives in the West Piedmont Health District, with some new deaths associated with outbreaks at two long-term care facilities.
Even as vaccines are about to be more widely distributed, six more residents of the health district have died of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The Virginia Department of Health reported three on Friday and three on Saturday, but these deaths could've occurred just about any time in the past few weeks, because VDH typically waits to confirm cause in death certificates before adding them to its database.
All data is tracked by residence, though, and we know that there were two victims from Henry County, two from Martinsville and two from Franklin County.
We can discern some demographic information from the VDH database, but we don’t know which resident had which characteristics.
These were three men and three women, three at least 80 years old, two between 70 and 79 and one between 60 and 69. Four were white, and two were Black.
That's now 67 residents of Henry County who have died from COVID-19, 31 from the city and 31 from Franklin County.
And since the start of the new year that’s more than one death recorded per day (25), with 13 of those in Henry County, eight in Franklin County and four in Martinsville. Patrick County’s total has remained unchanged.
There have been 157 deaths districtwide since the pandemic began, and statewide deaths as of Friday morning had surpassed 6,000.
But the weekly update of the VDH outbreak database showed more cases and now deaths associated with Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab in Martinsville.
The case number rose from 89 to 112 among both residents and employees that have emerged since officials at Kissito Healthcare first disclosed case growth just after the first of the year.
As of Friday there are now deaths from that outbreak, although an unspecified number, which tends to mean one or two. VDH holds back low numbers for privacy reasons.
Meanwhile Martinsville Health & Rehab, which had been on the database and then off, is listed again, with its outbreak showing as ongoing since Dec. 8. There are now 19 cases and an unspecified number of deaths – as with Mulberry Creek, likely one or two – from the virus.
Those are the only two currently active outbreaks in the district, which has seen 37 affecting 1,012 cases since the pandemic began.
Average daily cases declining
New cases across the district have continued to decline from the precipitous rise a week ago.
There were 60 new cases reported Saturday and 127 in the 48-hour period. The 7-day average is down to 83 (it was 93 on Friday) after being as high as 107 about 10 days ago.
Henry County had 30 new cases on Saturday – and 56 in two days -- and has surpassed 3,500. The county has seen a 32% increase in cases, with 844 so far this month.
Franklin County, with 37 cases in the past two days, likewise has seen a rise of 32% in new cases (with 750 since Jan. 1).
Martinsville had 15 new cases and Patrick County 19 in the past two days.
There also have been seven new hospitalizations – five in Franklin County and one each in Henry County and Martinsville – as that surge noted earlier this week by Sovah Health continues.
Latest outlook
The latest forecast from the University of Virginia indicated cases will grow until a peak in February, but a new virus variant could keep infection numbers high well into April.
Friday's report includes a scenario with a new variant suggesting it increases transmissibility by 40% and may become the dominate strain by March, a worry the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention aired two weeks ago.
With this scenario, weekly cases in Virginia could peak at nearly 75,000 in February and continue at about 65,000 weekly cases for the following 10 weeks.
Putting that into perspective, there were about 50,000 cases during the entire month of November. UVa's report shows a sustained peak from February to late April.
"These sustained high rates could place unprecedented pressure on Virginia's health resources," researchers wrote in Friday's report. "Additionally, high case counts increase the risk that new, and perhaps more concerning, variants to emerge."
For COVID-19, increased transmissibility is something that concerns UVa researchers.
"More people are likely to be infected, resulting in a corresponding increase in illness and deaths," researchers said in the report.
The West Piedmont Health District remains in a "declining" trajectory based on reduction of cases per 100,000 population scale.
The increased spread scenario isn't inevitable if Virginia can reduce current infections of COVID-19. The UVa report also noted the post-holiday surge was not as "bad as feared," suggesting many residents around the state heeding warnings of health experts.
Health officials at every turn are emphasizing the vaccine will not immediately slow the infection rate because of the habits of the public.
It remains imperative, they say, to continue to wear masks in public, to socially distance, to stay at home as much as possible and to wash your hands consistently.
Updated totals
Since the pandemic began, there have been 8,899 cases and 533 hospitalizations with the 157 deaths in the district. Here’s how they break down:
- Henry County: 3,514 cases, 246 hospitalizations, 67 deaths.
- Martinsville: 1,288, 110, 31.
- Patrick County: 981, 75, 28.
- Franklin County: 3,116, 102, 31.
In Virginia there have been 468,655 cases and 6,079 deaths statewide -- up by 77 since Friday – and some 20,654 have been hospitalize.
Charles Wilborn of the Danville Register & Bee contributed the information about the University of Virginia's report.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.