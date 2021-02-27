WATCH NOW: Some are getting vaccines outside the process West Piedmont Health District officials are describing

The public’s understanding about how and when to get their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in the West Piedmont Health District became even more muddied this week.
A process employed by some who have received a shot would suggest that the information distributed publicly does not include all avenues to vaccination.
And after an attempt to make the process clearer in a Zoom briefing involving health and public safety officials on Thursday, WPHD officials offered statements on Friday that contradicted what many had been told.
The foundation of all of this is that residents of Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties, which the health district serves, were told to register with the Virginia Department of Health’s new statewide process and await a call to set an appointment to receive a shot.
Indeed nearly 16,000 in the district have received at least one shot, and more than 5,500 were fully vaccinated as of Friday. But there are tens of thousands from the district registered on VDH’s site who are awaiting that call.
WPHD Chief Operations Officer Penny Hall explained on Thursday that vaccine first are allotted to the health department.
The doses then are divided up among 25 approved providers in the district, such as hospitals, pharmacies and other medical facilities.
In an email on Friday, Hall explained that the delivered doses are accompanied by a list of names from the VDH registration list of residents assigned to those doses.
“For example, we may provide 500 doses for Sovah Health-Martinsville, but we would also provide names on our registration list,” Hall said by email. “Sovah Health would then utilize this list and work with community organizations to contact people to schedule an appointment."
Hall said on Wednesday that vaccinations are by appointment only and in order to get an appointment, you have to be pre-registered.
Sovah Health Marketing Director Kelly Fitzgerald confirmed the process Hall described as the one they are using.
"Keep in mind that Sovah Health is one of many providers providing the vaccine to the community and what Penny outlined … is the process we are utilizing,” Fitzgerald wrote.
Sovah stores large amounts of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine because it has the required cold storage, and Sovah facilitates mass vaccine clinics, such as the drive-thru event staged last Saturday at Martinsville Speedway, when more than 550 registered recipients with appointments received their first shots.
Closed clinics
Some health districts stage vaccination clinics they advertise to the public in news releases, but that has not been the practice in the West Piedmont Health District.
Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the district said all clinics are closed, “meaning all slots have been filled with people from the pre-registration list. We generally do not alert the public to them because it serves no purpose for them.
“They cannot make an appointment, and showing up at the clinic will do them no good and may complicate traffic and other issues as we vaccinate hundreds of people.”
On Friday Hall admitted by email that people are indeed receiving the vaccine without being contacted first or even preregistered.
"Private providers typically vaccinate their patients and may post vaccine availability on their websites,” Hall wrote. "Some pharmacies schedule vaccines from our list, however others do not.”
Finding a way
That would suggest that a person effectively can get a shot that was intended for someone else. Some residents who have done just that talked about their efforts.
It was “easy,” John Michael Ayers said. “I saw on Facebook my doctor had vaccines on first-come, first-served basis. I drove over and got my shot at Martinsville Family Health.”
Carolyn Baptist got her appointment by contacting Sovah-Health directly.
“We had to hear from friends about where to sign up,” Baptist said. “We had registered with the health department three times and never heard anything.
“Finally we were able to get an appointment at Sovah, and then the process was smooth.
“Everyone I knew there that was getting vaccines said they heard it from a friend.”
Jeannie Sutton Odachowski of Martinsville followed a similar process.
“I am a mental health clinician,” she wrote in a text message. “I tried to get appointments for my staff at the health department. But then a friend gave me info on who to contact at Sovah. Was able to get my staff in pretty quickly.”
Linda Lawrey described the process for her as something similar to getting prized tickets to a popular ballgame.
“On the advertised roll-out date for CVS, I started hitting their website at 4 a.m., and at approximately 6:30 it went live, and I got in,” Lawrey said. “In 45 minutes it was booked up.
“It took me three days doing the same thing to get an elderly neighbor her appointment. It should not be this difficult.”
Joanne Lawson Spangler said she is a volunteer with a rescue squad and qualified to get one of the first shots when the process was simple.
"I think it is just overwhelming for the state of Virginia to follow the same protocol for every district and even locality,” Spangler said. "Who gets the shots and who don't is all over the board and no oversight to make sure that everyone is getting the shots according to guidelines.”
Thomas Berry, a retired Martinsville surgeon, said he registered with the health department and “never heard a word back.”
“I got a text from a friend a few weeks ago with a link to Sovah’s signup website in Danville, which said, ‘Go to this link - right now.’ Got our first shot Feb. 12 and the second one today [Friday].”
Rusty Lacy said he followed the advice of a friend and checked out the website for Cone Health in Greensboro, N.C.
“We did and got our first shot three days later at the Greensboro Coliseum and the second one three weeks later,” he said.
The Virginia Department of Health is vaccinating people in Phase 1b, which includes public-facing employees (think teachers and law enforcement), everyone 65 and older, those 18-64 with mitigating health conditions, inmates and residents of homeless camps and other group settings. Phase 1a had been medical personnel, first responders and residents of long-term-care facilities.
Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson said all council members were allowed to sign up with other city employees that fell into Phase 1b, and public safety employees arranged for them to get their shots ahead of others, which drew complaints from the public about preferential treatment for them while the general public waited.
“I had registered on the VDH site and never heard anything until today,” Lawson said Friday. “Today I received a text that acknowledged I was pre-registered and would be contacted when it was my turn.”
So, in some instances it is likely a vaccine will be delivered to an approved provider assigned to a person on the pre-approved list who has already been vaccinated.
There also has been some inaccurate reporting of data by VDH about who has received the vaccine. VDH tracks all data by residence, but the vaccination process has varied from that.
City's data change
Members of Martinsville City Council aired their frustrations Tuesday night at a regular meeting about the low number of city residents who were reported to have received the vaccine compared to other areas in the region. VDH’s data showed Martinsville had the lowest penetration figures of any locality in the state.
On Wednesday, the VDH website listed more than 2.1 million vaccine doses received by the state but only 139 Martinsville residents were reported as having received at least one dose and only 25 had been fully vaccinated.
By Thursday, VDH officials admitted the numbers published in that dashboard were wrong.
Health officials later confirmed that doses distributed by Sovah Health were being counted in Danville, which inflated one total and deflated another.
Then on Friday, with more than 2.2 million vaccine doses counted, the number of Martinsville residents that had received at least one dose was 1,686 and 493 were fully vaccinated. Those numbers grew on Saturday to 1,744 and 595, respectively.
By comparison, 5,892 Henry County residents have received one dose, and 1,990 have been fully vaccinated.
That means about 13.6% of the residents of Martinsville and 11.6% of Henry County residents had received at least one dose of vaccine. Districtwide roughly 11.9% of the population ha that first dose. All are below the state average of 14%.
"We are looking into this data update, as there were changes in multiple health districts," VDH spokesperson Robert Parker said an email Saturday in response to a series of questions from the Danville Register & Bee. "When we can provide a comprehensive response, I will be glad to let you know."
More appointments
Maybe more changes are afoot, too.
Henry County resident Bill Pearson wrote to the Bulletin on Saturday that, “with respect to the hospital sign-up process, they have inactivated the sign-up page. Since 2 yesterday afternoon, the page has responded with ‘Page Not Found’ and continues to remain down. If there are clinics today, I know nothing about them. Same old, same old.
“But as a bit of hope, I received an email from corporate CVS around 4-ish yesterday afternoon saying they had vaccine available in our area. Within less than 15 minutes, my wife and I both had appointments and had made several others aware.
“So, for us at least, there seems light at the end of the tunnel.”
