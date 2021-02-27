WATCH NOW: Some are getting vaccines outside the process West Piedmont Health District officials are describing

“Finally we were able to get an appointment at Sovah, and then the process was smooth.

“Everyone I knew there that was getting vaccines said they heard it from a friend.”

Jeannie Sutton Odachowski of Martinsville followed a similar process.

“I am a mental health clinician,” she wrote in a text message. “I tried to get appointments for my staff at the health department. But then a friend gave me info on who to contact at Sovah. Was able to get my staff in pretty quickly.”

Linda Lawrey described the process for her as something similar to getting prized tickets to a popular ballgame.

“On the advertised roll-out date for CVS, I started hitting their website at 4 a.m., and at approximately 6:30 it went live, and I got in,” Lawrey said. “In 45 minutes it was booked up.

“It took me three days doing the same thing to get an elderly neighbor her appointment. It should not be this difficult.”

Joanne Lawson Spangler said she is a volunteer with a rescue squad and qualified to get one of the first shots when the process was simple.