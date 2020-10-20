WATCH NOW: Soup's on in the post-pandemic world in Patrick County

There was enough fresh, hot, homemade soup to serve about 50, but only six people showed up to take some home.
After a 7-month hiatus because of the pandemic restrictions, the Patrick County Soup Kitchen is back up and running. It just needs people to realize it and come for the homecooked fresh meals, said coordinator Van Rowe Sr.
Last Wednesday was its first day back to give out soup, now at Stuart Baptist Church, and although members had prepared for six dozen people, only half a dozen showed up.
They were so prepared for clients that they even had backup bags with cans of tomato soup, chips and fruit in case those 50 quarts of soup had run out, Rowe said.
Nevertheless, the group will continue planning throughout the week and start preparing ingredients again on Tuesday – with the hopes that dozens of people will come pick up the next batch of homemade soup at noon Wednesday, and each Wednesday after that, at Stuart Baptist Church.
Before the pandemic, once-a-week volunteers delivered a quart of soup, usually accompanied by a jar of pinto beans, perhaps some bread or corn muffins and, when appropriate, holiday treats, to the homebound and others in need. Because most of volunteer drivers are of the age most vulnerable to the coronavirus, deliveries – and the soup-making – were put on pause when the coronavirus pandemic came to the area.
Rowe said that when plans were being made to resume, the church’s pastor, Thomas Walker, was more than generous with offering the space, which includes a large picnic shelter, with utilities, that can be opened or enclosed. Eventually, that space could be used for clients to sit down to eat, he said.
The cooks
Rowe, Warren Lintz and Dee Nolton cook soup on Wednesday mornings, ready to be picked up by noon.
However, the process is a weeklong affair, with long hours of preparation on Tuesdays, and soliciting, accepting and storing food donations on the other days.
Many of the soup recipes come from Nolton, whose mother used to cook soup each Saturday.
Last Wednesday, the trio made beef-vegetable soup. Many of the other soups they make come from Nolton’s mother’s Polish and Italian recipes. “We also do taco soup. We have done chicken-and-rice soup, chicken noodle soup, macaroni and cheese. We have done ham-and-peas soup – just a variety,” she said.
The cooks plan their soups around the foods that are available to them, she said.
However, she has learned not to plan soups around cabbage: That vegetable is so popular that people like to get the fresh cabbage for themselves to cook in their own favorite ways.
In the warm seasons, “Van has several gardens that he does. We use them” to supply the soups and also to preserve the vegetables for later in the year, she said.
Each soup also usually has a meat, both for the heartiness and for the protein, she said. There’s also a second jar of pintos, which Nolton, who is from Maryland, had not really encountered and still doesn’t eat, but she has learned that it’s a staple down here.
There’s also always something special for holidays, such as “big turkey platters for everyone,” with turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn and gravy, heart-shaped, iced cookies for Valentine’s Day and pumpkin muffins in the fall, she said.
“Some of the clients we cater to are alone,” she said. “We try to make it as festive as possible.”
Nolton said she was introduced to the soup kitchen a year ago by Lintz’s wife. Lintz, a retired mechanical engineer, said he got involved as an opportunity for “giving back to the community.” He also has been a volunteer EMS, until he underwent hip surgery, and his doctor told him to give that a break.
Although the soup kitchen had to cancel most of its deliveries, he said, organizers have managed to deliver quantities of soups to two apartment complexes. Some of the people “are bedridden and on oxygen” and really appreciate it.
Since 2016, the soup kitchen ran out of the house Lock Boyce had donated for the group to use, on Tudor Orchard Road, after a 6-week closure. Before that, it had operated for almost 2 years out of the building at the Patrick Springs ballpark.
An adaptable program
During the past seven months, “it’s been a rather difficult time just being shut down and not being able to do what we want to do,” Van Rowe said.
Although they haven’t been making and delivering soup, they’ve still been seeking and accepting donations, so “our soup kitchen is well stocked at this point. … We got so packed with supplies that we were having difficulty having enough room to actually work in.”
Many of their donations come from Feeding America in Salem and God’s Pit Crew in Danville, he said.
Under the old system, the volunteers dropped off the food in Mason jars that the clients would return the next time they came, for reuse. Now, the soup kitchen is using disposable plastic containers, but probably will go back to the Mason jars with its regular clients, Rowe said.
Meanwhile, the house which has the actual kitchen, 1208 Tudor Orchard Drive, is decorated with a new sign made by Thornton’s Custom Corn Holes, created and fabricated by Donna and David Thornton and painted by Mike Thornton. The name “Patrick County Soup Kitchen” is in black letters between a red pot and its lifted lid, with a photo Boyce to the left.
Below that is the message, “In Memory of Dr. Lock Boyce, DVM / Patrick County, Virginia Soup Kitchen.”
“We took it by the vet office [which used to be operated by Boyce] out here and showed it to them,” Rowe said. “They were proud of it and glad I’m doing that.”
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
