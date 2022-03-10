WATCH NOW: Sovah Health to restore normal visitation

Hospital visiting hours will be back to normal.

With COVID-19 numbers decreasing in the region and throughout the state, Sovah Health officials in Martinsville and Danville are restoring the hospital's formerly regular visitation privileges beginning Monday.

At a virtual press conference on Thursday, Spencer Thomas, Sovah Health-Martinsville chief executive officer, said the hospitals in both communities are returning to visitation hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week for all areas except the intensive care unit.

Two well visitors will be allowed at one time in regular patient's rooms. For Covid patients, one visitor at a time will be allowed and will be offered personal protection equipment (PPE) for the visit. Emergency room patients will also be allowed one visitor at a time, Thomas said.

"We'll still be screening for Covid, and masking will be required," said Thomas.

Chief Medical Officer Sheranda Gunn-Nolan said the relaxed Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines regarding masking for the public do not apply to healthcare facilities.

"Our staff continues to use PPE per the CDC, so our staff will continue to be masked and so will visitors," Gunn-Nolan said. "If you have a fear of coming to the emergency room because of Covid, please don't."

There are currently six Covid patients in the hospital at Martinsville and three in the Danville.

"In the market, this is the lowest number we've had in quite some time," said Gunn-Nolan. "In Virginia, the unvaccinated is still 4.3 times more likely to get COVID-19."

"We gone through 732 days of this and for the better part of two years we've restricted visitation, but we feel we're in a spot now that we can change this," said Sovah Health-Danville CEO Alan Larson.

"Visitors are an important in the art of healing."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

