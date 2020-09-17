WATCH NOW: Supporting veterans is 'absolutely the best I can do'

The average age of the veterans who attend her programs tends to be in the 40 to 50 range, veterans from the Middle East since 9/11, she said. That’s much younger than the Vietnam and Korean veterans who were the patients when she started going there.

Overall, the majority of them “are very optimistic” and cheerful, she said.

“It helps us as an organization just to remind them how important they are and how much they mean to us as an American. I can say without a doubt these men and women are heroes, hands down,” she said.

Kyle said she got involved at the VA when her predecessor, Clarice Brown, invited her, and eventually “she handed it over to me.”

Kyle is the bingo caller. Another volunteer pays out the prizes, and if there are enough helpers, some sit with the veterans who could use a little help keeping up with the game.

Other groups also lead Bingo games at the hospital, she said, but the Elks’ is most popular because its prizes are more valuable: canteen books for the hospital shop.