WATCH NOW: Supporting veterans is 'absolutely the best I can do'

There is nothing more important than supporting veterans, Ridgeway resident Lynnette Kyle says.
She lives out that philosophy so well that she recently was awarded the Veterans Volunteer Award from the Elks National Veterans Service Commission.
Kyle is an area native and the mother of Jordan Kyle, also of Ridgeway, and Taylor Kyle of Henry. She works for corporate travel company BCD Travel USA and is the secretary for Martinsville Elks Lodge 1752.
Until the pandemic restrictions, she has led monthly bingo games and yearly Christmas parties for veterans at the Salem VA Medical Center for more than 15 years, and she stages a local Veterans Day dinner. She is usually joined by fellow Elks member Robin Joyce and friends Lora Henderson and Janice Taylor, who have children in the military, at these VA events.
Because of recuperating from surgeries or going through physical therapy, hospital stays of between six weeks and three months are not uncommon for veterans, she said -- a lonely time, especially for veterans who don’t have family nearby to visit them.
“What I have learned over the years is anyone who comes up there to spend time with them [veterans], they are so appreciative,” she said.
She used to take her daughters when they were younger. “They love that children know why they’re there, and that they understand what veterans do,” she said.
The average age of the veterans who attend her programs tends to be in the 40 to 50 range, veterans from the Middle East since 9/11, she said. That’s much younger than the Vietnam and Korean veterans who were the patients when she started going there.
Overall, the majority of them “are very optimistic” and cheerful, she said.
“It helps us as an organization just to remind them how important they are and how much they mean to us as an American. I can say without a doubt these men and women are heroes, hands down,” she said.
Kyle said she got involved at the VA when her predecessor, Clarice Brown, invited her, and eventually “she handed it over to me.”
Kyle is the bingo caller. Another volunteer pays out the prizes, and if there are enough helpers, some sit with the veterans who could use a little help keeping up with the game.
Other groups also lead Bingo games at the hospital, she said, but the Elks’ is most popular because its prizes are more valuable: canteen books for the hospital shop.
"Each canteen book costs $1 and has 10 10-cent coupons,"she said. "The Elks give out $125 worth of coupon books per night. Winners of nine bingo games receive 10 books (the prize is split in case of tie) plus 10 books given out as a door prize, and 25 books are the grand prize for a “cover all” game at the end of the night. We buy 25 extra books just in case we have multiple winners or can give additional door prizes."
If they play bingo, they understand coverall – it basically means covering an entire bingo card to win, so it takes longer than a simple bingo of five spaces.
After each bingo game, they serve homemade snacks, such as dump cake or brownies.
Their Christmas parties and gifts for the veterans in Salem are paid for by a “Gratitude Grant” from the Elks National Foundation, she said.
Half the grant money is used for Christmas gifts, such as jackets or gift certificates to Walmart, because the hospital takes the veterans on trips there regularly.
The other half is used to fund requests by the hospital’s board of trustees, such as an outdoor PA system, tents to allow veterans who cannot tolerate the sun to be outside, coffee pots and coolers for events, fishing poles and tackle boxes, golf putters, pool cues and cornhole boards. Martinsville and Henry County businesses have been very supportive in providing many of those items at their cost, without markup.
They also give the patients gift bags filled with a variety of items, including food and pairs of socks.
Martinsville Elks Lodge 1752 Exalted Ruler Kenneth Draper said that Kyle coordinates a dinner for Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County veterans to celebrate each Veterans Day. The meal is free for the veterans, and each one leaves with a door prize, too.
“The Elks pledge is ‘so long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective of Elks will never forget them.’ As a member of our lodge, Lynnette makes sure that pledge is not an idle one,” he said.
Kyle said she credits her “giving back attitude” to her mother, Gayle Compton, who died at age 40 of cancer. “She was a selfless individual who always gave back to her community, church and family.”
Her mother wrote to some of the men from their church while they were in Vietnam, “so I learned from an early age to appreciate and support our military.”
Her father, the late Floyd Compton, “was a veteran,” which also inspired her, she said.
Plus, “it’s absolutely the best I think I can do.”
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.