WATCH NOW: Survivor of polio pandemic takes COVID vaccine

Community of help

At home, her mother would get her up at 4:30 a.m., to do exercises with her on the kitchen table. Then the mother would go off to work in the factory and the daughter to Sanville Elementary School.

A health nurse named Mrs. Wood used to visit her at school and at home during the summers. “She had the biggest brown eyes, and they were always so encouraging,” she said.

Women from the Martinsville Book Club would pick her up from school and take her to the health department, which then was in a two-story house on Moss Street, near where the fire department is now, she said. A Dr. Ripley and Nurse Blaine from Roanoke would be there to lead her in exercises.

She made many friends among the other children who went there for treatment as well, she said, but by now “a lot of my friends who have had polio in the ’40s and ’50’s have died.”

'Get your butt up'

Gravely was in elementary school when the polio vaccine was created and distributed. She said she recalls children saying, “‘I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to be crippled like Pat.’ Some would say, ‘I want to take it, so I won’t be crippled like Pat.’”