WATCH NOW: Ted and Susan Smart of Axton bring new life to their family farm

Then Obediah died from the Spanish flu from the pandemic of that time period. His wife sold the Buick store to pay his hospital bills, then moved back out to her family home in Axton with her two sons.

One of those sons, Oswald Hairfield, was Susan’s father; her mother was Margaret Hairfield.

Susan Smart was born in the house. She had lived in Danville and elsewhere before returning there permanently.

In 1956, a sunroom and kitchen in the back of the house were removed from the house to make room for a new kitchen. Once it was moved – to another part of the yard, where it still could be used until the new one was ready – signs of the original kitchen could be seen in the dirt that had been below it.

Also under there was found an envelope full of letters from Civil War soldier John Scates, the uncle of Moses. They are now safely kept in a case, and Susan has made copies for her children and grandchildren to keep.

Also throughout the house are various pieces of wooden furniture her grandfather from her mother’s side, Jacob Ward, had made, as a wedding gift for his bride. On the walls are paintings of various landscape scenes he had made.