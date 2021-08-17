WATCH NOW: Ted and Susan Smart of Axton bring new life to their family farm

Now in their retirement years, Ted and Susan Smart are free to enjoy all the delights, inside and outside, of Susan’s family homeplace, which dates back to the 18th century.
The family land started in the 1700s with ancestors who built a cabin up on the hill in the 1700s. The settlers’ son, Moses Grief Scates, built the first part of the house the couple now live in, completed in 1832.
However, a significant part of that first version of the house is missing now: Its entire first story.
The first floor, which had the kitchen and other rooms of utility, had a dirt floor and walls of brick. The living room and dining room were on the second story, which had walls of wood, and the bedrooms were on the third story, which also had walls of wood.
“There wasn’t a nail in it,” Susan Smart said. “It was all done by peg.”
Then Moses’ wife broke both hips after a fall down steps. For a while her husband carried her up and down the stairs to the living room and bedrooms, until brought those rooms down to her.
He lowered the main (second) floor of the house to the first level, by taking out the first floor rooms brick by brick. “He had to do the fireplaces too,” she said.
Susan’s grandmother, Fannie Scates Hairfield, was born in the house. After she married Obediah Hairfield, the couple lived in Martinsville, where she and her husband owned a Buick store and part of a local insurance company, Susan said.
Then Obediah died from the Spanish flu from the pandemic of that time period. His wife sold the Buick store to pay his hospital bills, then moved back out to her family home in Axton with her two sons.
One of those sons, Oswald Hairfield, was Susan’s father; her mother was Margaret Hairfield.
Susan Smart was born in the house. She had lived in Danville and elsewhere before returning there permanently.
In 1956, a sunroom and kitchen in the back of the house were removed from the house to make room for a new kitchen. Once it was moved – to another part of the yard, where it still could be used until the new one was ready – signs of the original kitchen could be seen in the dirt that had been below it.
Also under there was found an envelope full of letters from Civil War soldier John Scates, the uncle of Moses. They are now safely kept in a case, and Susan has made copies for her children and grandchildren to keep.
Also throughout the house are various pieces of wooden furniture her grandfather from her mother’s side, Jacob Ward, had made, as a wedding gift for his bride. On the walls are paintings of various landscape scenes he had made.
The first meetings of Mount Vernon Baptist Church, which is now a couple of miles away on Mountain Valley Road, were convened in that house in the 1870s. The peaceful nature scene above the baptistery was painted by Jacob Ward.
The farm has several outbuildings which had served several purposes through the years. Closest to the house is one where farm hands had lived that also served for tobacco and for one of Susan’s sons to store equipment from his business.
“I hated working tobacco when I was a kid, but I look back now and they were some of the best times,” Susan said.
Relishing the outdoor life
Now that Ted Smart is retired, he’s brought his skills as a remodeling contractor to the former farm. He also had been a pastor with the International Church of the Four-Square Gospel. Susan had worked in food service, including owning a restaurant and helping her son in his restaurants.
The couple will celebrate their second wedding anniversary later this month.
“I was enjoying retired life, being able to mow the grass and weed-eat and eat popcorn for supper, then Ted came along and brought all this joy into my life,” Susan said.
One of the first projects he did around the old house, while they still were courting, was to create a circular garden. He arrived one day from Salem with flowering plants, and borrowed a tiller to loosen the dirt.
Now the circle is filled with an assortment of colorful blooms, including a red rose and the fluffy-looking double-petaled black-eyed Susans. Nearly unnoticeable along the ground below them is cattle fencing, which keeps out the chickens. “Anytime you turn the dirt they want to be over there digging,” Ted said.
One chicken is welcome, though: Rising in the center is a large metal rooster Susan’s son, Nathan Jones, gave the couple.
Another circular flowerbed near it has clematis, elephant ear, standard black-eyed Susans, gallardia, blue Salvia, snapdragons, marigolds and more. Its decoration is a 2-foot-tall metal chick.
Pointing to support for the clematis vine made of intertwined branches, Susan said, “I like how he’s so creative with that tree and stuff, so it’ll grow up.”
Growing up the side of an outbuilding is wisteria the couple planted on Father’s Day and now reaches beyond the roof. Ted had nailed in wooden supports to ease it into a cross-shape, but it’s taken off in a Y-pattern instead, holding on to the metal wall with apparent ease. At the base of the metal wall is a row of bright red hibiscus. Those, like most of their plants, came from Harris nursery on 58, Susan said.
Vegetable and fruit plantings are paced throughout their yard in decorative areas. One fenced rectangular shaped lot is on ground that used to be covered in a massive fig bush.
“I can’t tell you how old it is,” said Susan, touching one of the stems which had grown back up after the plant was cut. “It had little spaces” between sections formed by the sprawling base trunks. “I used to run and play in it.”
Now the new branches from that old fig are at a corner of the vegetable garden, and a row of raspberry vines forms a back side of it. To keep the raspberries fresh and healthy “in this weather,” Ted said, he waters them every other day.
The garden inside it has plants grouped by kind growing in the rectangle bordered by the fence, and in a center row, with a pathway of padded pine needles around it.
More small areas of vegetables in are sections around the above-ground pool, and at the back and one side of the house.
Natural fencing
Several garden spots are separated from the lawn by fences made of straight branches held parallel in the holes of brown cement blocks with decorative textures.
Susan Smart said she had seen examples of that type of fence, but the couple worked out a cheaper way to make it. Instead of paying a few dollars each for the blocks, they used custom blocks Martinsville Concrete Products on Hairston Street had left over from an order, bought cheap. Instead of landscape timbers as the rails, Ted cut long, straight sections of wood from trees on their property.
Each section of fence has four lengths of wood, held within the four holes of two blocks stacked upright, one on top of the other. To form a corner, another set of two blocks is against the first, facing the other direction.
Behind the decorative fencing which catches the eye, though, is a layer of wire fencing to keep out the animals.
Even the swimming pool is outlined with explosions of brilliantly colored blooms. On one side is a section of tall corn and sunflowers.
Not all the garden grows as they had planned.
“This was supposed to be The Three Sisters,” Ted said, pointing to corn stalks and referring to the classic Native American combination of corn, beans and squash. “The corn grew so fast the squash just wasn’t getting enough sunlight,” and the beans didn’t perform well, either.
The corn pollen also continually flew into the pool, until Ted cut off the tassels.
Some fails happen even though the plant has performed well: Zinnias that had looked great for quite a while were mown down one night by deer.
Many pets
The couple got their goats, Henry and Billy Bob – both females – when they were 2 months old, in May 2020. “It seems like every 2 months they started changing colors,” Susan said.
Over the course of about a month, Ted built them a 3-story play castle that is shaded with a roof. The goats reach it by crossing a hanging bridge.
Susan’s father’s old workshop has been turned into a shelter for the goats. Walk through a doorway to the back section and you get to the coop for the 17 hens, one rooster and one guinea. A little wooden door is held open to allow them to go into a fenced run outdoors, and after lunch they usually are given free rein in the yard.
At night, the chickens go into the coop, and the ducks that wander around the yard go into the run.
Last year, some of the more amorous male ducks became too demanding on the females, so the Smarts found a new home for them about a mile and a half up the road, they said. They were back “home” the very next night – and those ducks don’t even fly, Susan pointed out. They had walked all that way.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com