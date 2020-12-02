WATCH NOW: Teenager creates a book from letters that included the wisdom of mothers from around the region

The letters are by 11 mothers, whose sons, biological as well as adopted, range in age from babies to children to teenagers. The writers’ fields include teaching, nursing, business, real estate and mental health. They have “different perspectives on how to talk to their sons,” she said.

Ocir Black picked the mothers from a list of suggestions his mother had given him.

Reading their letters was interesting, he said: “I’ve grown up a certain way, which hasn’t been bad. Seeing different ways moms have helped their sons, taught their sons, brung up their sons, taught me a lot about how even though moms might say two different things, they mean the same thing. [Each mother has] a certain way they want their children to be viewed in the world and want their sons to carry themselves.”

The book was published by Perfect Time Publishing, run by one of JaMese Black’s sorority sisters and the author of “Women Who Lead,” which includes a contribution by Black.

“Love Letters to My Son” is the first of what will be a series called “Family Moves,” Jamese Black said. The next book will be letters the sons write in response to their mothers.