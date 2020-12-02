WATCH NOW: Teenager creates a book from letters that included the wisdom of mothers from around the region

Just in time for Christmas, Ocir Black, a North Carolina teenager with deep roots in Henry County, has delivered a little Christmas present to his family and his community: He has composed a book featuring mothers’ advice to their sons.
“Love Letters to My Son” includes writing by Catina King, a graduate of Magna Vista High School; Juandalyn Jones-Hunt, a graduate of Fieldale-Collinsville High School; Lisa Little, a graduate of Martinsville High School; Triaillyn Evans, a graduate of Bassett High School; and JaMese Morris Black, his mother and a graduate of FCHS.
The whole idea was inspired by the letters his grandmother, Sallie Morris-Redd, used to write to her children and grandchildren. She was a popular English teacher whose career spanned five decades, spent between Carver and Bassett High Schools. After her first husband, James Morris, passed away, she married Walter Redd and then passed away in 2017.
“I wanted a way to keep her alive,” and creating a book inspired by her letters was the way to do it, said Black, who is 15.
JaMese Black said her mother’s letters to her and her brothers, JaSal Morris, a forest ranger in Tennessee, and JeSie Morris, pastor of Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Eden, N.C., were “always advice on how to live,” whereas “the letters she would send to the grandchildren were more like, ‘Remember that I love you.’”
Ocir Black’s great-grandfather is the late Hezekiah Morris, the legendary community leader and longtime pastor of St. Paul High Street Baptist Church, and his grandfather Morris had been a pastor of Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church. His grandfather and his brother, Ocir’s great-uncle, the late Albert Harris High School choir teacher Leander Morris, were known as the Morris Brothers singing group.
His mother is the executive director of innovative instruction and student services for Montgomery County (N.C.) Schools. His father is Rico Black and his twin brother is Zyon. The family live in Winston-Salem.
Ocir is a sophomore at Early College of Forsyth. He writes often, including in a club at school and for the school’s news program, but wants to be a lawyer or an epidemiologist (a career choice that caught his attention well before the pandemic hit, after learning about biotechnology jobs when he was in seventh grade).
He said he decided on the format of letters to create a book that would “explain the lives of Black males and explaining the connection with Black moms” in a unique way, he said. What he found once he received all the letters he had asked for, however, was that “they were overall basic letters” with advice on a range of matters any sons would be likely to encounter.
Themes of the letters include “different aspects of health, mental health, being a Black man in America, finances, making those decisions as you maneuver through life,” Black said.
The letters are by 11 mothers, whose sons, biological as well as adopted, range in age from babies to children to teenagers. The writers’ fields include teaching, nursing, business, real estate and mental health. They have “different perspectives on how to talk to their sons,” she said.
Ocir Black picked the mothers from a list of suggestions his mother had given him.
Reading their letters was interesting, he said: “I’ve grown up a certain way, which hasn’t been bad. Seeing different ways moms have helped their sons, taught their sons, brung up their sons, taught me a lot about how even though moms might say two different things, they mean the same thing. [Each mother has] a certain way they want their children to be viewed in the world and want their sons to carry themselves.”
The book was published by Perfect Time Publishing, run by one of JaMese Black’s sorority sisters and the author of “Women Who Lead,” which includes a contribution by Black.
“Love Letters to My Son” is the first of what will be a series called “Family Moves,” Jamese Black said. The next book will be letters the sons write in response to their mothers.
To sell his book, Ocir created a website, OcirJaRoninc.com, on WordPress. Proceeds from the sales help support holiday meals and Christmas gifts for Martinsville and North Carolina families in needs.
He can be reached by mail at P.O. Box 94, Clemmons, N.C., 27012.
About 400 copies of the book have been sold, his mother said. Though the “intent was for all the males to read it, the feedback we have received is that the moms have read it. That has been a great response that we really didn’t expect to get.”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com
