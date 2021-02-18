 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: The iceman didn't cometh in a big way for the Martinsville area
WATCH NOW: The iceman didn't cometh in a big way for the Martinsville area

  • Updated
We were ready. We stayed at home. We treated the roads. We put out the alerts. We bought and fueled generators in preparation for the worst.

But the worst didn’t happen on Thursday.

Ice storm trees

Ice coats tree limbs Thursday near Forest Park in Martinsville. 

The heavy ice of maybe half an inch that many forecasters said would strike the area when freezing rain and snow transformed into a slick layer didn’t get nearly as bad as forecasters had thought.

Temperatures hovered right at freezing throughout the day, and the early morning snow quickly turned into wash-away light rain at about 10 a.m., with more in the afternoon.

The area remains under a Winter Weather Advisory by the National Weather Service into Thursday morning, but just to the east and south, Pittsylvania County and Rockingham County, N.C., are under a Winter Weather Warning overnight.

Ice on streets Uptown

Snow and ice combo made for some slick streets Thursday morning on East Church Street in Uptown Martinsville.

Patrick Henry Community College canceled classes Thursday and then canceled them on Friday, as well.

Henry County and Patrick County schools didn’t even have virtual learning on Thursday.

Patrick County Public Schools announced later Thursday that it would observe a virtual learning day on Friday, starting at 10 a.m.

The Martinsville Municipal Building was closed and will be today. The city won’t be picking up your trash until Monday.

There were no court cases heard or recorded, and the Henry County Administration Building was closed until noon.

Ice at the park

Some ice found it cool to hang out at J. Frank Wilson Park on East Church Street Ext. in Martinsville.

A light snow fell atop the icy-rain-turned-natural beauty on Thursday, and there was impact.

Some trees did fall. Some power was lost, and at least one street had to be closed because it was too slick for vehicles.

That would be Northside Drive in Martinsville, which City Manager Leon Towarnicki said closed until Thursday after a vehicle slipped off.

Workers for Appalachian Power, which serves most of Henry and Patrick counties and also provides the flow of power to Martinsville Utilities, said that except for some isolated, lingering cases, power outages from last week’s ice storm had been restored.

Ice on Northside Drive

Northside Drive in Martinsville was closed Thursday morning because of icy conditions after a vehicle slid off the road. Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki said the road was reopened Thursday afternoon.

Poweroutage.us, which tracks outages, reported late Thursday that there were 73 customers in Henry County and 17 in Patrick County without power.

Appalachian Power didn’t list outages in either county but said its workers were handling thousands north of Patrick County.

The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Salem District, which serves Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties, said in a release that it had crews plowing and treating roads through the day and that some in the area were covered with snow and ice.

The Virginia State Police said it handled 37 disabled vehicles and 52 traffic crashes in the Salem District.

VDOT alerted drivers that later this afternoon and tonight, drivers can expect interstates and primary roads to be mostly clear, with isolated slick spots that could occur with refreezing.

