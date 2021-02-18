WATCH NOW: The iceman didn't cometh in a big way for the Martinsville area

There were no court cases heard or recorded, and the Henry County Administration Building was closed until noon.

A light snow fell atop the icy-rain-turned-natural beauty on Thursday, and there was impact.

Some trees did fall. Some power was lost, and at least one street had to be closed because it was too slick for vehicles.

That would be Northside Drive in Martinsville, which City Manager Leon Towarnicki said closed until Thursday after a vehicle slipped off.

Workers for Appalachian Power, which serves most of Henry and Patrick counties and also provides the flow of power to Martinsville Utilities, said that except for some isolated, lingering cases, power outages from last week’s ice storm had been restored.

Poweroutage.us, which tracks outages, reported late Thursday that there were 73 customers in Henry County and 17 in Patrick County without power.

Appalachian Power didn’t list outages in either county but said its workers were handling thousands north of Patrick County.