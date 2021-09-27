Watch Now: The pumpkins have arrived

Pumpkins have arrived in Martinsville, and the annual Grace Network fundraiser has unofficially kicked off the autumn season with cooler temperatures and shorter days.

Almost on cue, a tractor-trailer arrived in the parking lot of First Baptist Church on Starling Avenue Monday afternoon at 5 p.m. and was welcomed with a handful of volunteers and a farm tractor equipped with a lift to help unload over 1,500 pumpkins.

First Baptist Church lends its grassy and wooded lot at Mulberry Road and Oakdale Street next to the church as the perfect location for a pumpkin patch.

The sale of the pumpkins each year has become a major yearly fundraiser for Grace Network, a faith-based resource center serving families in crisis in Martinsville and Henry County.

“These pumpkins are grown and shipped from New Mexico,” said Grace Network Executive Director Tracy Hinchcliff. “They are provided by the Navajo reservation there, so the proceeds not only benefit what we do, but they also provide help to the impoverished there.”

Weather delayed the expected arrival last week, and with a late-announced Monday delivery volunteers to help empty the truck and fill the patch were difficult to find, but a crew was getting the job done under beautiful skies and a setting late September sun.