WATCH NOW: There are lot of stories in store

Larry McNeely, who lives just up Chatham Road from his store, has been a fixture behind the Leatherwood Grocery counter six days a week, 12 hours a day, for almost 40 years.
Across from the counter is the wood stove that warms the place in winter. A pew, school bus bench, stool, easy chair and kitchen table and chairs are usually full in the mornings and evenings with area residents catching up on the news.
“I have a whole lot of people,” McNeely said. “They work like me. They’re working a job” of the daily routine of socializing.
“I think the wives want them out of the house” for a while each day, he said with a laugh. “They spend their leisure time here, especially in the morning.”
Among the regulars are Jesse Jones and Vernon “Koony Frog” Gilbert.
Gilbert’s been going there all his life, but Jones is a relative newcomer. He didn’t move to the area until 1958.
In addition to his own farm – he used to have cattle – Jones’ work includes tending hay fields all up and down Dyer’s Store Road and into Mountain Valley. “I reckon I’ve been over more farms than any other man in Henry County,” he said.
Gilbert said he had pulled tobacco for 68 families from 1958 to 2002.
Jones turned to him: “What? You ain’t that old, are you?”
“My daddy would have to help me up” to reach the tobacco in the beginning, Gilbert replied.
“There’s a whole lot of history right there on that shelf,” Jones said, pointing toward old household and farming tools.
“It sold everything back then.”
“All kinds of stuff – you name it,” Gilbert added.
That included Tip Top-brand bread, which all the area stores carried, Jones said. It was made in a factory in Martinsville near where NCI now is located.
The late Clyde Robertson “used to carry milk all over the county, including this store,” he said. The milk was Cloverdale brand, and then Meadow Gold, Gilbert recalled. McNeely said Robertson even delivered milk to his childhood home each Tuesday and Friday.
Old tobacco baskets and tobacco leaves hang toward the ceiling. Tobacco once was king on those parts.
The store also stocked plenty of corn and fruit jars, Jones said.
“That was not for canning, either,” McNeely said. “That was for bootlegging. Back in the day, that was all a lot of people had.”
“That was survival,” Jones said.
Jones waved toward the opposite wall: That was the side of the store that used to have sacks of feed, flour and other amenities. Twelve empty old sacks from days gone by hang in a row (“Purina: Dry and Freshening Chow,” one reads).
Taped up on several of the sacks are yellowing newspaper articles featuring news and the hunting and sports successes of people in the area.
Old westerns always play on the TV on the counter, their sound sometimes competing with that of the radio. Though her food dish is on the porch, the store cat, Miss Kitty, often can be found sleeping behind McNeely’s feet behind the counter.
Now what the store sells mostly is snacks, drinks and gas, with local produce, honey and other goods when they in season.
The store’s history
The exterior walls of Leatherwood Grocery are of clapboard once painted white, and the interior walls are all richly aged tongue-in-groove wood.
Leatherwood Grocery “used to be part of the Gravely estate in the 1800s. The store was across the road,” McNeely said. There used to be a tobacco factory and workers’ houses there. “They turned it into a house after they built this one here.”
McNeely guessed the present store building to have been built in 1920 or 1921. The sign out front says “Established 1931” – but that’s just because “we went up to the courthouse [to research it]. That was the earliest business license they recorded.”
The men said the store at its present location originally was called W.L. Manning Grocery. After Will Manning died, his wife, Minnie, who “had seven or eight children to raise,” McNeely said, kept running it.
After Minnie Manning died, a Manning daughter ran the store for a year before selling it to McNeely’s aunt and uncle, Pete and Pauline Eanes of North Fork Road, in 1955.
When McNeely was younger, he had ideas of leaving town to pursue a career, but when his uncle died in 1985, he decided to stay and help his aunt run the store, he said.
His aunt bought the property when the Gravely estate was auctioned off in 1987, McNeely said. The land the store is on was reduced to 12½ acres “so she could afford to buy it.”
Now he’s behind the counter, filling the coolers, putting more wood in the woodstove and sometimes pumping gas from about 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day except Sundays. His brother Gary McNeely helps out sometimes, he said, and his brother Ronnie McNeely is the main collector of the antiques on display there.
The last of its kind
Leatherwood Grocery is the last of several family stores that once ran from Mountain Valley into Martinsville. A little farther down Chatham Road was Richard Watkins’ store on the corner of Elijah Circle, then Rufus Hodge’s store also on the left side of the road, followed by the Gammons’ store (“they lived in the basement,” Jones said), where Dyer’s Store Road meets Chatham.
A couple of houses past Gammons’ was Harry Young’s grocery, and farther down was a store and station by his brothers, Robert and Dudley Young. After that, at the corner with Chatham Heights (the old Va. 57), was Charlie Redds’ store, which the men called one of the oldest stores and a real heartbeat of the community. Finally, there was a store on Chatham Heights, where it intersects with Clearview, which was run by Harry and Robert Young.
“They were community stores,” said Robert Young’s son Bob Young of Alabama. “At any given time there would be eight or 10 guys around, playing pinball machines, picking up groceries for home or just ‘chewing the fat’ as the expression goes. Lots of tall tales.
“Some stayed for hours for the camaraderie. Some actually would help out with chores to do while there:” kind people in a solid community, Young said.
“I don’t know how I wound up” with the last remaining country store, McNeely said. “When she [his aunt] died, I got it.
“I don’t know if I’ve got it or it’s got me,” he said laughing.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com and 276-638-8801 ext. 208.