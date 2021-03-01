WATCH NOW: There are lot of stories in store

The men said the store at its present location originally was called W.L. Manning Grocery. After Will Manning died, his wife, Minnie, who “had seven or eight children to raise,” McNeely said, kept running it.

After Minnie Manning died, a Manning daughter ran the store for a year before selling it to McNeely’s aunt and uncle, Pete and Pauline Eanes of North Fork Road, in 1955.

When McNeely was younger, he had ideas of leaving town to pursue a career, but when his uncle died in 1985, he decided to stay and help his aunt run the store, he said.

His aunt bought the property when the Gravely estate was auctioned off in 1987, McNeely said. The land the store is on was reduced to 12½ acres “so she could afford to buy it.”

Now he’s behind the counter, filling the coolers, putting more wood in the woodstove and sometimes pumping gas from about 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day except Sundays. His brother Gary McNeely helps out sometimes, he said, and his brother Ronnie McNeely is the main collector of the antiques on display there.

The last of its kind