WATCH NOW: There now have been 10,000-plus cases of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District

That COVID-19 has claimed two more residents of the West Piedmont Health District is not the statistic of the day.
As of Tuesday, there have been 10,013 cases since March 20, when a woman from Franklin County was the first person in the district to test positive after returning from a trip out of the country.
That’s equivalent to 7.3% of the 2019 populations of Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and the city of Martinsville.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 67 new cases on Tuesday morning, which was slightly higher than the past few days and pushed the 7-day average up to 59, four more than Monday morning. But it’s much about half the record daily average recorded in mid-January.
Still those numbers sometimes can get lost in new deaths, and the two announced Tuesday – one from Patrick County and the other from Franklin County – elevated that total to 190 victims of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Of course, we don't know when these deaths might have occurred. VDH typically verifies cause through death certificates, and we've seen from recent spurts of deaths in the West Piedmont Health District and others (such as Pittsylvania/Danville) that cases pile up and backlogged deaths show up as current.
Epidemiologist Sharon Ortiz-Garcia said that was why there suddenly were nine deaths in 48 hours last Thursday and Friday and 14 recorded in the first six days of February. They were, she said, unrelated to the records for cases and deaths set in the post-holiday surge of January.
We don’t know much about victims of the virus. All data are tracked by residence, and these were the 30th victim of Patrick County – only the third since the start of November -- and the 40th from Franklin County.
We also know that these were one man and one woman, one Black and one white and one at least 80 years old and the other between the ages of 50 and 59.
If you have tracked all 190 deaths, you know they are largely at least 70 years old (143), overwhelmingly white (133) and increasingly male (98 v. 88 women and four not recorded).
If you have tracked the growth in cases you know that the first one in Henry County was in late April, and that Martinsville was the last city and Patrick among the last counties to record cases of the virus. Almost all of those 10,000-plus have occurred since May 1, which would be more than 35 cases for each day of those 284 since.
In the next couple of days, Henry County will surpass 4,000 cases all by itself. Franklin County just passed 3,500, and Martinsville is approaching 1,500, even as the pace slows and the news starts to sound good – with vaccine going into arms and fewer people going into hospitals.
No one was reported as having been hospitalized on Monday, but Henry County had 37 of those new cases. Franklin County recorded 19, and there were seven in Martinsville and four in Patrick County.
Those number should continue to decline, because the positivity rate in the health district is now down to 12.4% on nearly 57,000 tests. On Feb. 1 that rate was 18.3%, so the roughly 1,500 tests since then have been mostly negative. The statewide rate is 10.2%, down from 12.2% in that same timeframe.
Outbreaks a big factor
We won’t know until Friday if there are any more cases or deaths associated with the ongoing outbreaks at Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab and Martinsville Health and Rehab, which so far have accounted for 183 cases and at least six deaths (probably more like eight or nine, based on how VDH handles death counts at long-term care facilities).
VDH has said that Mulberry Creek is the largest ongoing outbreak at what it calls “LTCFs,” and 17 of the 39 recorded in the district have been at such facilities. Outbreaks have caused more than 10% of all cases (1,078) and include 640 health care workers.
Vaccination rates
The good news for the day is that more resident of the West Piedmont Health District have had at least one dose of the vaccine -- that would be 13,656 – than there have been positive tests of the virus.
The latest vaccination data from VDH shows that the vaccination of the district increased by 15.8% since Saturday, and there are now 1,802 people who have received two shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and are considered fully vaccinated, which is a 6.4% increase in the past few days.
Statewide there have been 913,158 people – 10.7% of the population – who have received at least one shot, and 217,605 of them are fully vaccinated. VDH has been averaging 35,811 doses a day as it strives to close gaps in its distribution and its pace.
To that point, VDH announced in an email on Tuesday that the vaccine distribution at selected CVS stores – including those in Martinsville and Stuart – would begin on Friday.
VDH’s release said CVS has begun registering residents 65 and older who are eligible through its Phase 1b at https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
The appointment for the second vaccination will be made when the first vaccination appointment is scheduled, and those without online access can call 800-746-7287. No vaccinations will not be provided without an appointment.
The program is scheduled to provide 26,000 more vaccines to Virginians who go to those stores. VDH said that more pharmacies and more locations are expected to be added to the list.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.