WATCH NOW: There now have been 10,000-plus cases of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District

Epidemiologist Sharon Ortiz-Garcia said that was why there suddenly were nine deaths in 48 hours last Thursday and Friday and 14 recorded in the first six days of February. They were, she said, unrelated to the records for cases and deaths set in the post-holiday surge of January.

We don’t know much about victims of the virus. All data are tracked by residence, and these were the 30th victim of Patrick County – only the third since the start of November -- and the 40th from Franklin County.

We also know that these were one man and one woman, one Black and one white and one at least 80 years old and the other between the ages of 50 and 59.

If you have tracked all 190 deaths, you know they are largely at least 70 years old (143), overwhelmingly white (133) and increasingly male (98 v. 88 women and four not recorded).