WATCH NOW: This is a real fish story

Friendly fish

The youngest fish spent their first 6 weeks in the hatchery, then they are moved to tanks in another building until they are ready for market at the age of 10 weeks.

As men walked past the tank, the squirming school of fish seemed to follow them.

“They’re already conditioned to come up to you,” Harris said, especially if they think you’re going to feed them.

In the early days of the company, the fish “jumped all over the place,” often landing on the floor, Prillaman said. They panicked when people were around, and noises from trucks being driven nearby or races at the Speedway, scared them so much they wouldn’t eat for an hour or two afterward.

The fish in the tanks now are the 19th generation of the original fish brought in, and are calm and apparently accustomed to people, he said.

Innovative building

The new facility will be much brighter and cleaner than the old ones, where materials are mainly cement and wood.

The new place has flooring and tanks all of cement, which will be coated in epoxy, Harris said. Its greenhouse-style covering is a heavy, super high strength white canvas.