WATCH NOW: 'This kind of violence has to stop': Martinsville City Council members address victims and a hero of Friday night's shooting at El Norteno

Martinsville City Council member Chad Martin missed most of the council’s closed meeting Tuesday night because he was attending a vigil at the Patrick Henry Mall coordinated by the sister of one of the victims from Friday night’s shooting at the El Norteno Restaurant.
Two Martinsville men died in that shootout, and two unidentified others were injured critically and, at last report, remain hospitalized in Roanoke.
“I went over to the vigil,” Martin said during the regular meeting. “It was a beautiful thing, but this kind of violence has to stop.”
The vigil was organized by China Martin to honor her brother, Keilo Anton Martin, 23. Shavon Lamont Reid, 33, also died on Friday night, and at the end of the council’s regular meeting, Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles thanked Martin for attending. Other council members spoke their thoughts about the tragedy, the actions of police and the statement this made about the city.
“Thank you, Chad, for going to the vigil,” Bowles said. “I’m praying for the families and children—I’m very saddened, but a small bright spot is for our police department.
“There have been many controversial shootings, but this was handled the way it was supposed to be handled. What we have is the embodiment of community policing.”
Bowles said since the shooting she has heard many negative comments about Martinsville and Black people.
“This is a great place to live—don’t let one incident define our city,” Bowles said. “And the negative comments about all Black people—like we are all thugs and criminals.
“If you think one incident defines a Black community, you’re wrong. Black people are not monolithic. One Black person cannot speak for all Black people.”
Martinsville Police have not released the name of the officer who was on routine patrol when the shooting inside the restaurant spilled out into the parking lot. He raced to the scene and engaged the shooters, his bullets striking one of them.
Council member Danny Turner called the officer a hero.
“A number of citizens are talking about the heroism of one officer,” he said. “His actions probably saved many lives. We’ve got a real hero—he actually saved lives.”
Some of the employees at El Norteno fled through the rear exit and found safe haven at Wild Magnolia’s nearby, a restaurant owned by council member Tammy Pearson and her husband, Will Pearson.
“We all know the violence was heartbreaking for all of us in our community, and we thank the police officers for their quick response,” Pearson said. “We all need to work with others to work together and bring an end to this violence and destructive behavior.
“We need to talk openly and honestly and find solutions.”
Said Mayor Kathy Lawson: “This is tragic and the officer that was first to arrive. I believe he saves lives. Our prayer is for the families. They are grieving, and we need to lift them up and support them as a community.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.