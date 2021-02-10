WATCH NOW: 'This kind of violence has to stop': Martinsville City Council members address victims and a hero of Friday night's shooting at El Norteno

Martinsville City Council member Chad Martin missed most of the council’s closed meeting Tuesday night because he was attending a vigil at the Patrick Henry Mall coordinated by the sister of one of the victims from Friday night’s shooting at the El Norteno Restaurant.

Two Martinsville men died in that shootout, and two unidentified others were injured critically and, at last report, remain hospitalized in Roanoke.

“I went over to the vigil,” Martin said during the regular meeting. “It was a beautiful thing, but this kind of violence has to stop.”

The vigil was organized by China Martin to honor her brother, Keilo Anton Martin, 23. Shavon Lamont Reid, 33, also died on Friday night, and at the end of the council’s regular meeting, Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles thanked Martin for attending. Other council members spoke their thoughts about the tragedy, the actions of police and the statement this made about the city.

“Thank you, Chad, for going to the vigil,” Bowles said. “I’m praying for the families and children—I’m very saddened, but a small bright spot is for our police department.

“There have been many controversial shootings, but this was handled the way it was supposed to be handled. What we have is the embodiment of community policing.”