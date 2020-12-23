WATCH NOW: Three more from Henry County have died of COVID-19 as cases, hospitalizations surge

The holiday week has been grim news so far for the West Piedmont Health District and Henry County in particular.
Three more residents of Henry County were reported Wednesday to have died from COVID-19, and Sovah Health in its biweekly report cited a significant increase in patients being treated for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
This news also emerged on a day when there were 100 new cases of COVID-19 in the health district, and the Virginia Department of Health reported the state had shattered its record with 4,652 new infections reported in a single day. There also were 55 newly reported deaths.
The three dead in Henry County likely happened weeks ago. Most data is official as of 5 p.m. t¬he prior afternoon, but VDH waits for death certificates to verify the cause of death.
There is very little information released about cases and deaths, except that they are tracked by a person’s residence.
Demographic totals tell us, though, that two of these three to die were at least 80 years old and that one was between the ages of 60 and 69. Two were women, and the other gender was not reported. Two were white and the other Black.
That means that of the 126 dead, 99 were at least 70 years old, 91 of them were white, and there were slightly more women (63-61, with two unreported).
The 100 new cases was just one shy of the highest single-day total for the district, a record set on the day after Thanksgiving, and pushes the 7-day average to 71 cases.
That rate is 51.8 per 100,000 population for seven days but 710.1 for the past 14 days. The district has had 6,213 cases overall.
Franklin County reported 51 of those new cases and now totals 2,180 since the pandemic began in March. Henry County added 29, pushing its district-high amount to 2,422. Patrick County added 13 and Martinsville seven.
There also were five more hospitalizations reported Wednesday, with Henry County accounting for three and Franklin County two. The district’s net was four new cases – and 437 overall – because one was subtracted from Martinsville’s total. Typically that’s because of a statistical inputting error
But in its biweekly release Sovah Health reports there are 58 COVID-19-positive patients receiving care at its two campuses: 28 in Martinsville and 30 in Danville.
Two weeks ago that total was 44, with 19 at Sovah-Martinsville, meaning a 47% increase in Martinsville and 32% increase overall. Since Nov. 11 Sovah has seen an increase of nearly 66% (from 35 to 58 patients) at its campuses.
"Over the last two weeks, hospitalized COVID-19 patients in our hospitals have hit a record high," Sovah Health spokesperson Kelly Fitzgerald said in an email Wednesday. "We urge our community to continue to follow the guidelines by masking, practicing social distancing, and frequent hand hygiene."
Right now, Sovah Health has what it calls "adequate capacity," including critical and intensive care areas.
With Christmas and its travel season and its possibility for mass gatherings, health officials are begging residents to avoid both this year.
Attempts to get comment Wednesday about these new data from district officials were unsuccessful because of the holiday week, but officials previously have cited congregate settings – churches and family gatherings – as keys to the community spread of the virus.
Updated COVID-19 data
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|Field 4
|Field 5
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Henry County
|2,422
|205
|51
|Martinsville
|924
|87
|27
|Patrick County
|687
|72
|28
|Franklin County
|2,180
|73
|20
|West Piedmont total
|6,213
|437
|126
|17.00%
|Danville
|2,184
|166
|59
|Pittsylvania County
|2,426
|126
|36
|11.70%
|Virginia
|319,133
|17,271
|4,760
|11.60%
There now have been 319,133 cases in Virginia, with at least 4,760 having died and more than 17,000 requiring hospital treatment.
Across the U.S. cases counts continue to rise by more than 200,000 per day and now have surpassed 18.3 million. Deaths are growing at 2,000-plus per day and are approaching 325,000.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.