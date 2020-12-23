WATCH NOW: Three more from Henry County have died of COVID-19 as cases, hospitalizations surge

Support our journalism

The Martinsville Bulletin takes in-depth reporting like this very seriously. Our reporters watch what is happening in the community and seek to keep you informed about how decisions are made, who is making them and how they might affect you.

It’s all part of our mission to provide you with truthful information that helps you negotiate your lives.

Your subscription to the Martinsville Bulletin is an investment in hearing the truth and the triumphs about the region. If you aren’t a subscriber, unlimited digital subscriptions start at only $5 for $5 months. Sign up, and our news is always there for you, when you want it.

Just visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com and click on SUBSCRIBE.