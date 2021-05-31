WATCH NOW: 'Today is a day for their honor and remembrance.'

“In my time overseas I came to the realization that there have been a number of soldiers – no, friends- that I lost in battle. I still remember their faces,” Ybarra said. “Today is a day for their honor and remembrance.”

The Memorial Day service was full of rites and rituals of military honor.

Somberly and with precise steps, wearing dark pants, a crisp white shirt and gloves and silver helmet, Joey Elliston walked to the Fallen Comrade Table, where he place the POW-MIA flag over the chair. The table was set as if for a meal, empty for the soldier who did not return home. It has various items of symbolism, such as a white tablecloth to represent pure intentions, a slice of lemon to represent bitter fate of the soldier and salt to represent the tears of the bereaved family.

Daniel Spencer’s nieces Olivia Johnson and Madison Hairston, both third-graders, led the Pledge of Allegiance.

The service was dedicated in memory of Daniel Spencer, Darrell Peay, Taylor Motley, William Wright and Phyllis Fleming, who had passed away during the past year. Spencer served in Vietnam; Peay was in the Navy and Army and served in Vietnam; Motley was a Marine and Vietnam veteran; Wright served 23 years in the Army and was a Vietnam veteran; and Fleming was among the first groups of women to serve in the Army.