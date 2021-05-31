WATCH NOW: 'Today is a day for their honor and remembrance.'

A combat leader’s ethos is “mission, men and then me,” retired Army 1st Sgt. Anthony Ybarra said.
Ybarra talked about that dedication and selfless attitude of soldiers during Monday’s Memorial Day Service at Roselawn Burial Park.
His role as a senior leader became tougher “as I had to change the morale of a unit after a loss,” he said.
Ybarra described the departure ceremony soldiers go through with their families before deployment. In a large building, “soldiers fully kitted, with their weapons,” spend a final time with their families immediately before leaving. The families are intent upon the visit, he said.
“Then you hear over all these voices, ‘Roll call formation in 10 minutes.’ Immediately all noise subsides,” and the families gather in emotion.
“Then out of the blue, ‘Fall in.’ At this point, the soldier turns to every family member present, holds them tightly and gives them a kiss … then the soldier walks away from everything they love … to fulfill their obligation to the nation.
“I went through this process seven times in my carrier. It did not get easier.”
Ybarra, a 1994 high school graduate, started his army career with basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C., and is a distinguished honor graduate of the Aircraft Structural Repair Course at Fort Eustis, Va. He then piled on a series of advancements and awards over his more than 20 years in the military and has a Masters of Business Administration from Excelsior College, N.Y. He and his wife, Rita Ybarra, live in Bassett and have four children, Rayana, 19; Adrien, 15; Arianna, 8; and Gael, 1.
“In my time overseas I came to the realization that there have been a number of soldiers – no, friends- that I lost in battle. I still remember their faces,” Ybarra said. “Today is a day for their honor and remembrance.”
The Memorial Day service was full of rites and rituals of military honor.
Somberly and with precise steps, wearing dark pants, a crisp white shirt and gloves and silver helmet, Joey Elliston walked to the Fallen Comrade Table, where he place the POW-MIA flag over the chair. The table was set as if for a meal, empty for the soldier who did not return home. It has various items of symbolism, such as a white tablecloth to represent pure intentions, a slice of lemon to represent bitter fate of the soldier and salt to represent the tears of the bereaved family.
Daniel Spencer’s nieces Olivia Johnson and Madison Hairston, both third-graders, led the Pledge of Allegiance.
The service was dedicated in memory of Daniel Spencer, Darrell Peay, Taylor Motley, William Wright and Phyllis Fleming, who had passed away during the past year. Spencer served in Vietnam; Peay was in the Navy and Army and served in Vietnam; Motley was a Marine and Vietnam veteran; Wright served 23 years in the Army and was a Vietnam veteran; and Fleming was among the first groups of women to serve in the Army.
Leonard Boyce introduced the Martinsville-Henry County Honor Guard, which started in 1973 with 15 members. “You’re talking about people, our comrades who are in their golden years, well into their golden years, and when you make a phone call, they are there,” he said.
He said the honor guard did not participate in funerals during the pandemic, but by February its members voted to “let’s go to work. We’ve been out long enough.”
Sonny Richardson, commander of Homer Dillard Post 78, introduced veterans services organizations and their leaders: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10840 Cmdr. Ken Barron; American Legion Post 42 Cmdr. David Kipfinger; Disabled American Veterans Post 52’s Marc Thomas; Veterans Honor Guard,Cmdr. Thomas Spencer; Marine Corps League Post 908’s Walter Shepherd; American Veterans Post 35’s Shannon Campbell; and VFW Post 4637 Cmdr. David Gilleran.
“We are striving for members,” Richardson. “We know you want to join. … You’ve just got to get the initiative to come up and say, ‘I want to join,’ and it will be no problem.”
Prayers were led by the Revs. Mark Hinchcliff, G.H. Vaughn and Larry Stanfield.
The 29th Infantry Division Band played military service anthems and the national anthem. The MHC Honor Guard gave the 3-volley salute and played “Taps.”
The Memorial Day service at Roselawn Burial Park has been going on for 74 years, Roselawn Manager Kelly Ratcliff said. Wright Funeral Service assisted with repairs to the flagpole, and both Wright and Bassett Funeral Service provided refreshments and tents. The Exchange Club set up flags throughout the burial park and at the event site.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com