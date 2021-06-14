WATCH NOW: Tom Bishop and John Morehead make houses for birds and tinier creatures

A mason bee house has rows of holes drilled 5 inches deep into a block. Those important native pollinators lay larvae in the holes, then cover it with mud, Morehead said. The queen resides at bottom, and the males higher up. “If a woodpecker comes out, he might get the first two males in the hole, but the others are safe down in there.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They’re an excellent bee to have. One Mason bee will pollinate one standard apple tree, compared to seven honeybees,” Moorehead said.

A wide, slim house is a bat house, with an opening only at bottom. Bats fly up into it and hang from grooves in the wood.

“A small colony of 200 can eat up to as much as a million mosquitoes in one night, so they’re good to have around the house, a wonderful thing to have around your house,” Morehead said.

Their birdhouses come in a variety of styles: a wine barrel board in front; or a horseshoe, standard good luck charm, mounted on front “to entice people to buy it,” Bishop said.

The buddies also make bluebird houses, including in the Peterson style, wide at top and narrow at bottom, because those birds are cavity nesters. A condo-type, with spaces for three bird families, fits over a post and has a removable front so it can be cleaned out.