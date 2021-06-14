WATCH NOW: Tom Bishop and John Morehead make houses for birds and tinier creatures

John Morehead of Claudville started making birdhouses, bat houses and the like four or five years ago – despite being legally blind.
It all came about when his friend, birdhouse-maker Tom Bishop, also of the Claudville area, issued an invitation.
“How I got brought in here: Tom says, ‘John, wouldn’t you like to come to the market with me?’” Morehead said Friday, while chatting over their table of wares at the Stuart farmers market.
Before, Morehead had “just tinkered with stuff,” he said – but “whenever Tom gives me a challenge, I may not try it again – but I will try it.”
He’s been hooked, and doing it since. The pair sell their wildlife houses at festivals and farmers markets.
Bishop specializes in birdhouses with license-plate roofs, the most popular being the tags for college sports, he said.
He also makes other items, such as a carpenter bee trap that has upward-angled holes the bees are attracted to fly into. Then they end up stuck in a glass jar mounted below it and can’t get out.
Morehead makes a variety of items: bat habitats, bird condos, butterfly houses, mason bee housing and swarm boxes, among others.
A toad house is meant to set on the ground. A standard license tag makes the main roof, and a bicycle tag forms a little “porch” roof.
A mason bee house has rows of holes drilled 5 inches deep into a block. Those important native pollinators lay larvae in the holes, then cover it with mud, Morehead said. The queen resides at bottom, and the males higher up. “If a woodpecker comes out, he might get the first two males in the hole, but the others are safe down in there.”
“They’re an excellent bee to have. One Mason bee will pollinate one standard apple tree, compared to seven honeybees,” Moorehead said.
A wide, slim house is a bat house, with an opening only at bottom. Bats fly up into it and hang from grooves in the wood.
“A small colony of 200 can eat up to as much as a million mosquitoes in one night, so they’re good to have around the house, a wonderful thing to have around your house,” Morehead said.
Their birdhouses come in a variety of styles: a wine barrel board in front; or a horseshoe, standard good luck charm, mounted on front “to entice people to buy it,” Bishop said.
The buddies also make bluebird houses, including in the Peterson style, wide at top and narrow at bottom, because those birds are cavity nesters. A condo-type, with spaces for three bird families, fits over a post and has a removable front so it can be cleaned out.
The “tree-hugger” birdhouse has arms that mount to a tree, keeping the back of the birdhouse off the tree. “It’s got a heart on the front that shows that we love our birds,” Morehead said.
They also make “quirky things. I did a box snowman,” for instance: a three-tiered square snowman that, after the holidays, can be disassembled and stored as nesting boxes, Morehead said.
The men make holiday and season decorative items as well. Their wives, Sandy Morehead and Connie Bishop, occasionally paint designs.
Bishop’s most recent employment before he retired seven years ago was as the director of the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce. Morehead was a service technician installer for propane equipment.
In 2006 he got sick, he said, and “in four weeks I went from being a sighted person until literally blind.”
Cataract surgery a couple of years ago helped restore some vision, but he remains legally blind, he said.
