WATCH NOW: Train derails in Martinsville in same location as before
For the second time in less than a year, a train has derailed in the same place near the Peoples Cemetery at the end of Second Street.

“Shortly before 7 a.m. on March 11, five rail cars on a Norfolk Southern train derailed in Martinsville,” Rachel McDonnell Bradshaw, Norfolk Southern Corporation media relations manager, responded by email. “There were no reported injuries and no hazardous materials were involved in the derailment.”

Heavy equipment was brought in to remove about eight trucks from derailed train near Peoples Cemetery at the end of Second Street.

Lawrence Mitchell lives nearby and watched as a crew arrived with heavy equipment.

“They started moving the contents of some of the railroad cars,” Mitchell said in an email. “They had a valuable cargo, about eight trucks.”

Mitchell said once the trucks were removed from the rail cars, workers drove the trucks through a clearing in the woods and onto Second Street.

Freight car derailed near Peoples Cemetery at the end of Second Street.

On June 9 a similar incident occurred at the same location when a train derailed in the afternoon and threw seven freight cars off the track.

There were no reported injuries in either incident.

“The mixed-freight train was en route from Portsmouth, Ohio to Winston-Salem, N.C., when the incident occurred,” Bradshaw said. “The cause of the derailment is under investigation."

Some of the wreckage along the side of the tracks where a train derailed near Peoples Cemetery at the end of Second Street.
Heavy equipment was brought in to remove the cargo from the derailed train. The crew made deep tracks through the woods to the site of the derailment and damaged concrete at the end of Second Street.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

