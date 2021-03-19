WATCH NOW: Train derails in Martinsville in same location as before

For the second time in less than a year, a train has derailed in the same place near the Peoples Cemetery at the end of Second Street.

“Shortly before 7 a.m. on March 11, five rail cars on a Norfolk Southern train derailed in Martinsville,” Rachel McDonnell Bradshaw, Norfolk Southern Corporation media relations manager, responded by email. “There were no reported injuries and no hazardous materials were involved in the derailment.”

Lawrence Mitchell lives nearby and watched as a crew arrived with heavy equipment.

“They started moving the contents of some of the railroad cars,” Mitchell said in an email. “They had a valuable cargo, about eight trucks.”

Mitchell said once the trucks were removed from the rail cars, workers drove the trucks through a clearing in the woods and onto Second Street.

On June 9 a similar incident occurred at the same location when a train derailed in the afternoon and threw seven freight cars off the track.

There were no reported injuries in either incident.

“The mixed-freight train was en route from Portsmouth, Ohio to Winston-Salem, N.C., when the incident occurred,” Bradshaw said. “The cause of the derailment is under investigation."

