WATCH NOW: Two-vehicle collision in Henry County sends one person to the hospital

Two vehicles collided in Henry County around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, sending one person to the hospital with what were described by rescue workers on the scene as non-life-threatening injuries.

A Hyundai sports-utility vehicle struck a box truck in the rear on the southbound side of William F. Stone Highway about halfway between the Appalachian Drive and the Bassett Forks exits.

Rescue workers attended to the driver of the SUV, who had gotten out of the vehicle and was seen telling those workers that she was unhurt.

The driver of the box truck was taken from the vehicle by rescue workers and transported by ambulance to Sovah-Martinsville. The nature of the driver's injuries was unknown.

The impact was significant enough to deploy the airbag on the SUV.

Neither driver was identified.

The Virginia State Police closed both southbound lanes of the highway and re-routed traffic while workers cleared the debris.

Bassett Rescue Squad, Bassett Fire Department, Henry County Public Safety, the Henry County Sheriff's Department and the VSP responded to the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

