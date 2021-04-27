WATCH NOW: Unemployment rates decline to single digits, but Martinsville's rate still 4th-highest

Unemployment rates improved in all but one locality across the region -- and Virginia as a whole -- although they remain significantly higher than a rear ago.
The unemployment figures released on April 7 by the Virginia Employment Commission are for the month of February and show all localities in the region reporting percentages that had returned to the single digits as they mimicked national trends of a job market that is growing once again.
All rates, though, remained well above the pre-pandemic period, which started to have impact on the labor market during the spring of 2020. Most rates in the state and localities across the Southside were reported at about double what they were a year ago but far below the apex to which they rose late last year.
Statewide, the unemployment rate decreased from 5.7% in January to 5.4% in February, up from 2.5% last year.
Martinsville's rate, the fourth highest of any locality in the state, came in just below double digits, at 9.8% for February, down from 10% from January and up from 4.2% a year ago.
Henry County's rate decreased from from 6.7% in January to 6.2% in February, up from 3.1% a year ago.
Patrick County was the only locality in the region where the unemployment rate did not improve, remaining unchanged at 6.2%, up from 3.3% last year.
Danville improved to 8.5% from 8.7% the previous month but up from 5% last year, and Pittsylvania County, which has the most workers in the region, saw a rate of 5.4%, down from 5.8% in January and up from 3.4% a year ago.
Franklin County continues to boast the best rate, 4.9%, down from 5.4% in January and up from 2.8% last year.
Out of 133 counties and cities statewide Franklin County has the 47th lowest unemployment rate, and Pittsylvania County is No. 70, followed by Patrick County and Henry County, tied at 89th, Danville 123rd, and Martinsville 130th.
The only localities in the state with a rate higher than Martinsville are Hopewell City, at 10.4%, Emporia City, at 10.9%, and Petersburg City, with 14.3%.
The lowest unemployment in the state is Madison County, with 3.4%, followed by Falls Church City at 3.5% and Poquoson City at 3.6%.
The Martinsville Micropolitan area, which combines the city and Henry County, dropped from 7.4% to 6.9%, still more than double the 3.3% a year ago.
The Danville Micropolitan area, which includes the city and Pittsylvania County, decreased from 6.9% to 6.6% but up from 4% last year.
Pittsylvania County's labor force is at 29,390, with 1,581 unemployed, followed by Franklin County, with 25,393 and 1,246 unemployed.
“We are glad to see the unemployment rates falling in our area," said Tyler Freeland, CEO of the West Piedmont Workforce Development Board. "Virginia Career Works West Piedmont Region hired thirty new staff members to respond to the pandemic and assist with unemployment claims and job searches."
The West Piedmont Workforce Development Board is headquartered in Martinsville and serves the cities of Martinsville and Danville and the counties of Henry, Pittsylvania, Patrick and Franklin.
"We know employers are eager for employees, and we are ready to connect the two," Freeland said. "
Freeland encouraged anyone looking for an immediate job or new career to stop by the nearest Workforce Development office.
Henry County's labor force is now 23,670, with 1,472 unemployed.
Danville has 19,000 able to work and 1,618 looking for work.
Patrick County has a labor force of 6,938 and 432 without work followed by Martinsville with 5,586 able to work and 549 unemployed.
Deeper data
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell 0.1 of a percentage point in March, to 5.1%, which is 2.5 percentage points above the rate form a year ago. According to household survey data in March, the labor force increased by 1,618 to 4,238,239, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 5,051.
The number of employed residents increased by 6,669 to 4,023,563. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which decreased to 6.0 percent.
Virginia nonagricultural wage and salary employment, from the monthly establishment survey, increased by 800 jobs in March to 3,887,600.
February’s preliminary estimate was revised downward by 6,900, adding to that month’s job losses. In March, private sector employment increased by 800 jobs to 3,185,400, and public sector payrolls remained unchanged at 702,200.
Employment rose in five of 11 major industry sectors and declined in five, with one sector remaining unchanged.
The largest job gain occurred in professional and business services, with an increase of 2,300 jobs to 768,600. The second largest increase occurred in manufacturing (+2,000 jobs) to 236,700.
Other services saw 1,700 additional jobs gained, increasing to 181,000.
Construction and mining and logging gained 600 and 300 jobs respectively, rising to 206,300 and 7,100 in March.
The largest job loss during March occurred in trade, transportation and utilities, down 2,200 jobs to 653,400.
The second largest decrease occurred in leisure and hospitality services which lost 1,300 jobs falling to 330,500.
Other decreases in employment included information (-1,200) to 63,200, finance (-1,100) to 206,100, and education and health services (-300) to 532,500.
Overall, government saw no change in employment levels in March, with state and local government each losing 100 jobs and federal government gaining 200.
From March 2020 to March 2021, the VEC estimates that establishments in Virginia lost 182,000 jobs, a decrease of 4.5%. In March, the private sector recorded an over-the-year loss of 145,200 jobs, while employment in the public sector lost 36,800 jobs.
Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, all eleven major industry divisions experienced employment decreases.
The largest over-the-year job loss occurred in leisure and hospitality, down 76,600 jobs (-18.8%). The next largest over-the-year job loss occurred in government, down 36,800 jobs (-5.0%).
Within government, there were decreases in local government employment (-30,700 jobs) and state government employment (-7,400 jobs). Federal government experienced an increase in employment (+1,300 jobs). Education and health services experienced the third largest over-the-year job loss of 22,100 jobs (-4.0%).
Other services employment declined by 13,400 jobs (-6.9%). Finance lost 8,000 jobs (-3.7%) while professional and business services lost 7,000 jobs (-0.9%). Other losses were in manufacturing, down 6,100 jobs (-2.5); information, down 5,500 jobs (-8.0%); trade and transportation, down 5,100 jobs (-0.8%); construction down 900 jobs (-0.4%); and mining down 500 jobs (-6.6%).
