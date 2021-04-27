WATCH NOW: Unemployment rates decline to single digits, but Martinsville's rate still 4th-highest

Unemployment rates improved in all but one locality across the region -- and Virginia as a whole -- although they remain significantly higher than a rear ago.

The unemployment figures released on April 7 by the Virginia Employment Commission are for the month of February and show all localities in the region reporting percentages that had returned to the single digits as they mimicked national trends of a job market that is growing once again.

All rates, though, remained well above the pre-pandemic period, which started to have impact on the labor market during the spring of 2020. Most rates in the state and localities across the Southside were reported at about double what they were a year ago but far below the apex to which they rose late last year.

Statewide, the unemployment rate decreased from 5.7% in January to 5.4% in February, up from 2.5% last year.

Martinsville's rate, the fourth highest of any locality in the state, came in just below double digits, at 9.8% for February, down from 10% from January and up from 4.2% a year ago.

Henry County's rate decreased from from 6.7% in January to 6.2% in February, up from 3.1% a year ago.