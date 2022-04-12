WATCH NOW: Uptown Partnership holds first public session

An open meeting Monday night about the direction of improvements for uptown Martinsville seemed to pit the "old guard" against people with new ideas, even as the host, Martinsville Uptown Partnership, said an earlier impression it made might have been misleading.

Uptown Partnership Executive Director Kathy Deacon said the designs of a new vision presented to the public for the first time in a virtual meeting on March 4 were intended to show the possibilities for uptown Martinsville, but they were not final.

"Anything you see are just ideas that are possible, but it doesn't mean we have decided it," said Deacon to a room of about 60 people at TAD Space. "Some design recommendations are based on established design principles, but we do want to prioritize facade improvements along the Fayette Street corridor because it has been underinvested in for a long time."

Deacon again showed some of the designs of the group's visioning that included Walnut Street presented as a pedestrian thoroughfare closed to cars.

"This is what we want to see," said Deacon. "Wouldn't it be great for these streets, alleyways and cut-throughs to be full of people?"

Deacon said historic preservation would be a priority because "you can benefit from all of the programs that are available, both state and federal."

Deacon referred to 16 items listed under "economic vitality recommendations" on three large screens in the room as "word salad."

"What's important tonight is to get everybody in a room and hear what's on your mind," Deacon said. "This is just the beginning of what we all explore together. We've got a pretty amazing community that's got some assets that we need to pay attention to."

Deacon went to the next slide in the presentation labeled "Organization and Leadership" with eight items listed below it.

"More word salad," Deacon said.

As each person in the audience asked to speak, a microphone would be handed to him, but the first speakers were not required to identify themselves.

"I live in Figsboro, but I go to church here, work here, have a business here," one of the first unidentified speakers said. "People come to uptown and they don't have a brewery or a pool hall. We're going to see people on these streets when the Chief Tassel and [the former] BB&T open up, and we need a space to do that."

Eric Smith of Hairston Funeral Home said the attention to uptown seemed to end at Market Street.

"We have not been given that privilege," said Smith. "I'm not biased, but I don't see the improvement with the New College right there. I don't see anything other than flower pots."

"That's part of the recommendation - to give that area some attention," said Deacon. "We will be paying attention to what gets said here tonight."

Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles identified herself as a "resident of West End" rather than as a council member.

"Although Rooster Walk is amazing, it's not for everybody," said Bowles. "I might not like it; the Rives Theatre was not for me. Maybe some R&B, but not rock."

Another unidentified person said they only learned of the meeting by word of mouth.

"Are we using social media to get the word out?" the person asked. "For 13,000 [population] this is a great crowd, but it could have been a lot more. I would like to know specifically going forward how the board plans to get the word out."

Deacon said the Uptown Partnership's Facebook page had 1,800 followers.

"We are trying to get the word out," Deacon said. "We're an organization that although we've been working for two years, I started in May of last year and we've started growing. Our main mode of getting the word out is through our Facebook page, but we're working with a marketing firm to explore other ways because not everyone is on Facebook."

Scott Norman said his family had been a part of the community for 200 years.

"I love this place and I don't want to cast darkness. I want to bring light," said Norman. "I like a lot of the ideas, but I see about nine business owners and there are a lot more businesses. I found out about this meeting because I tripped over it."

Norman said dozens of people, referred to as the "old guard" by several speakers throughout the night, had tried for years to make Martinsville a better place.

"We got to get the word out to these old guard people because these people have been breaking a sweat," said Norman. "We're all responsible, so tomorrow I'll tell 10 people.

Bryan Gravely recommended the city buy the old buildings in uptown and put them in the hands of investors.

"The old guard controlling who gets certain things and eliminating who gets to do things uptown," Gravely said. "Hire a marketing agency for Martinsville. When you google Martinsville you get shootings. We need to be rebranded. It makes no sense."

Uptown property owner Mervyn King said he came to Martinsville in 1964 as the area's first anesthesiologist.

"The hospital was segregated then and when you were born there's a good chance I was the one that put your mother to sleep," King said. "I came up here [uptown] in 2004 and 2005 and we ended up with 16 buildings. We built NCI, the Black Box Theatre, Jefferson Plaza, and every building I have is rented today. Why can't they [other investors] do this?"

Deacon encouraged more people in the audience to "say what's on your mind."

"It might be uncomfortable, but it's what we need to hear," Deacon said. "We want to give everyone a chance to say whatever they feel."

Liz Walko said she was a member of the Uptown Architectural Board and wanted to partner with the Uptown Partnership.

Henry County businessman Eric Phillips said he had not had any luck becoming a member of the uptown community.

"I am an investor, but nothing comes open," Phillips said. "I read about it in the paper after someone else has bought it."

Deshanta Hairston, owner of Books and Crannies uptown, said she was concerned about the young people.

"How are we going to bring everyone on the same page," said Hairston. "I have a fear that younger people won't stay. They can't wait to get out of Martinsville."

A representative from the West Piedmont Planning Commission whose name was not made clear encouraged the Uptown Partnership to consider what he called "neighborhood connections."

"You walk through to where the new Starbucks is going to be and the Commonwealth Boulevard corridor is a stone's throw away, but it feels like it's a world away."

Jeff Porter said he worked at Patrick & Henry Community College and was now a property owner uptown.

"I hear a lot of criticism, but take a picture of '96-97 and look at uptown today. It's totally different," Porter said. "Property owners in particular have put in lots of private dollars, so don't throw the baby out with the bath water."

Deacon admitted that although she was a newcomer to the area, she was very much aware that the circumstances in the uptown area have improved.

"We are a lot better than we were 10 years ago," said Deacon. "The momentum is moving forward. This stuff didn't start happening a year ago. Folks have been working on this a long time, so let's keep the momentum going."

Tim Martin, another significant property owner uptown, said he was all for growth.

"The Martins are all for growth, but I have many issues," Martin said, "personally, and my family along with many of my colleagues. An Uptown Partnership representative met with me once and that was it."

"We will be working with all of you," said Deacon. "We have a tiny alleyway project that the community is excited about. Paving is starting tomorrow. Over the last year we reached out to the owners about that space and we got no response. You guys need to get engaged."

Said Martin: "I hear what you are saying and we are open to change, but I run this like a business and I'm sorry if I don't appease everybody. As property owners we want people to stay a little while. We need to educate people what they're getting into."

Joanie Petty, the director of the local Boys and Girls Club, said her students were involved in the alley renovation project.

"One thing that I know is the desire to celebrate a more diverse narrative of the history of Martinsville, particularly that of the Fayette Street community, the Martinsville Seven, and to incorporate more Latino, youth and other diverse voices in planning the future," said Petty.

Deacon agreed that the youth were "the answer to all of this."

"It's getting them engaged," said Deacon. "Folks need to be invested in their community, and our youngest community members need to know that they can be the change."

The second of four planned "community conversations" has been set for April 28 at noon, but the location has not yet been determined.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

