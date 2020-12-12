WATCH NOW: Vaccine on its way

“I have heard that it will be a tiered approach but am not sure as to which group of workers will be included in the first tier. As far as coordinating the distribution and advertisement for citizens, VDH is the lead on that as well,” Martinsville Emergency Management Coordinator John Turner said.

So far, the city only has been contacted in a request to send a list of first responders, such as law enforcement, fire departments and EMS, he said. “I’m not sure how we, as the city, factor into this process yet.”

'Spring of next year'

Representatives from Henry County, Pittsylvania County and Danville did not respond to requests for information.

Dr. Scott Spillmann of the Danville-Pittsylvania Health District VDH responded to a request for information, “We are happy to communicate with you as we can but at the moment are handling the surge of cases. Meanwhile the VDH external website has abundant information on this matter that I think you will find helpful.”

Larson said he has been hearing that the vaccine would be available to the general public “as early as spring of next year. That would be the time we would let them know” where to get vaccinated.