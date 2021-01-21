WATCH NOW: Vaccine plans for deadly COVID-19 should be clearer next week

More information about vaccine distribution for COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District arrived on the same day another person was reported dead from the disease.

This latest victim is a resident of Henry County, a Black woman of at least 80 years old, who could have died weeks ago.

The Virginia Department of Health reported her death on Thursday morning, but VDH waits to review death certificates before adding a death to its database.

Very little information is provided about deaths or cases, but VDH tracks them by a person’s residence. This is the 65th victim from Henry County and the 151st in the health district.

Meanwhile the health district, which on Wednesday had announced it would be moving to Phase 1b of the distribution process, thus making the vaccine available to more people, said in an email that it expected to release information next week about how people can sign up.

Phase 1b includes some specific groups, such as teachers and law enforcement and firefighters, but also is open to individuals 65 and older and those between the ages of 16 and 64 with documented specific medical conditions.