WATCH NOW: Variants fuel worries of potential surge of COVID-19 in region

The delta variant officially has arrived across the Southside, as variants are causing a greater danger in what is now an increased number of cases statewide of COVID-19.

The Virginia Department of Health on Friday reported a second death because of the infection by a variant in the West Piedmont Health District. There also were six more cases -- up to 56 -- and Sovah's hospitals in Martinsville and Danville are treating patients infected with variant.

And they are getting "sicker and sicker."

It's unclear whether any of the new cases in the district were caused by Delta -- as of last week, officials were saying no -- but there are two cases in the neighboring Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

Paige Bordwine, an epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health, said the delta version is the "up and coming variant" in Virginia.

As of Friday, Sovah Health-Danville was treating two COVID-19 patients and two more were at the Martinsville facility, said Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health at both campuses.

"These patients are much sicker than the patients we were seeing a year ago and frequently need care in our Intensive Care Unit," she told the Register & Bee on Friday.