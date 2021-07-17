WATCH NOW: Variants fuel worries of potential surge of COVID-19 in region

The delta variant officially has arrived across the Southside, as variants are causing a greater danger in what is now an increased number of cases statewide of COVID-19.
The Virginia Department of Health on Friday reported a second death because of the infection by a variant in the West Piedmont Health District. There also were six more cases -- up to 56 -- and Sovah's hospitals in Martinsville and Danville are treating patients infected with variant.
And they are getting "sicker and sicker."
It's unclear whether any of the new cases in the district were caused by Delta -- as of last week, officials were saying no -- but there are two cases in the neighboring Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
Paige Bordwine, an epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health, said the delta version is the "up and coming variant" in Virginia.
As of Friday, Sovah Health-Danville was treating two COVID-19 patients and two more were at the Martinsville facility, said Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health at both campuses.
"These patients are much sicker than the patients we were seeing a year ago and frequently need care in our Intensive Care Unit," she told the Register & Bee on Friday.
Age isn't a factor for recent virus cases, unlike a year ago when the older population faced the most severe effects. Instead, the common thread comes down to vaccine status. Either the patients never had a COVID-19 shot or they only received a single dose, falling short of the protection needed to ward off infections.
"There is one thing we can do to put this pandemic behind us — and that’s getting vaccinated for COVID-19," Gunn-Nolan said.
In fact, all three vaccines on the market are "99.99% effective at preventing hospitalization and death," she said.
It's still possible to get sick, even if someone is vaccinated. Known as breakthrough cases, the symptoms are normally mild and don't require an admission to the hospital.
Rising cases
Each day, more COVID-19 cases are reported by the VDH in the state and in the region. VDH reported higher statewide case totals each day this week.
The WPHD is averaging about three new cases a day, but the VDH reported that the positivity rate on tests has spiked from 1.5% about two weeks ago to 7.7% this past week.
That's well above the 5% threshold the CDC uses to indicate the virus isn't under control in a community.
Tracking the variants
Any report of a delta variant likely underrepresents the true number. Not every COVID-19 case is sent off for the specialized sequencing, the process used to identify the strain of coronavirus.
Bordwine explained via public health channels they are "very liberal" with those sequencing requests. But testing occurs everywhere, placing a limit on the samples available to the state health agency.
For example, if someone receives a rapid-test at a drug store, there's no way to send that off to determine a variant, she told the Register & Bee. It's the same with some private doctor's office.
The health department often urges virus-positive patients to get a second COVID-19 test so the sequencing can be performed, but often that suggestion isn't heeded.
That's why it's likely many more variant cases are swirling unknown in the community.
In addition, there's a lag between the time a person becomes infected and the sequencing is complete. The virus could have easily jumped to multiple people before a variant is even identified.
Lasting impacts
"If you have already had COVID-19, you are not immune from getting the virus again, and it is still important for you to be vaccinated," Gunn-Nolan told the Register & Bee.
Patients who have suffered with the illness over the last year — even young people who were previously healthy — are now having strokes and heart attacks.
"And there’s even an increase in the need for oxygen without previous lung disease or complications," Gunn-Nolan said, further illustrating the lasting implications of the virus.
"The vaccine is our solution, and the time to get vaccinated is now" she stressed.
Charles Wilborn is the local editor of the Danville Register & Bee. Reach him at cwilborn@registerbee.com or 434-791-7976.