WATCH NOW: VDOT public hearing on U.S. 220 project shows a different side of highway safety

Brenda and Mike Smith, who live in the nearby Farmingdale subdivision, were two of the attendees studying the map on Tuesday evening. Despite their concerns about highway noise, they both said they support the project and the preferred route.

“It would be nicer if it was further from our house, so we wouldn’t hear as much noise,” Brenda Smith said. “But I’m sure it’s something that’s really needed for our community.”

“We’re all for the highway,” Mike Smith said. “Moving it half a mile would mean a lot. We’re concerned about truck noise, specifically. I imagine there’ll be a lot of traffic on the new road.”

Brenda Smith added, “It would be nice if they could consider some noise barriers.”

Both said the difference in cost made a compelling case for Alternative C. According to VDOT figures, the original route for Alternative C would cost $616 million, versus $757 million for Alternative A and $746 million for Alternative B.