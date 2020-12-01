WATCH NOW: Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine calls stimulus relief bill his top priority before Congress goes to recess

A bipartisan group of senators presented a stimulus proposal worth about $908 billion on Tuesday morning in an attempt to provide emergency federal relief before Congress goes into recess in the middle of December.
Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, speaking with reporters via Zoom on Tuesday, said passing the bill, or some similar version of it, is currently his highest priority given the state of the nation as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.
“We should not recess and go home until we have COVID relief for American families, for folks who are unemployed, for small businesses who are suffering,” he said.
Kaine said Virginia has done well for a state of its size and population in limiting the spread of the virus, but numbers are still trending in a troubling direction, making the need for a new stimulus bill more pronounced.
“These numbers are just gruesome. They are absolutely gruesome,” he said. “It almost brings tears to your eyes to see how bad November was compared to every month that preceded it. We’re many months into this, and the fact that it’s getting worse and worse and worse and hospitals are getting overtaxed with new COVID patients and the death toll is rising, it’s heartbreaking.”
Kaine said he would have liked for the bill to provide even more funding, but he said Tuesday’s proposal was a promising sign of a bipartisan framework coming together.
Kaine and fellow Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner both voted against the two most recent relief bills presented by Republicans in September and October because they did not provide enough funding in the areas that Democrats outlined as the most necessary.
Regarding Tuesday’s proposal of a new bill, Kaine said, “I had wished for a price tag that was higher, but we need to do this, and we need to do this this month.”
Warner told CNBC on Tuesday he also recognizes the urgency to get a bill passed.
“If there’s one thing I’m hearing uniformly it’s: ‘Congress, do not leave town for the holidays leaving the country and the economy adrift with all these initial CARES [Act] programs running out,’” he said.
Among the bill’s highlights is $288 billion in small business aid such as Paycheck Protection Program loans. The bill also calls for $160 billion in state and local government relief and $180 billion to coordinate a $300 per week unemployment benefit through March.
Another $16 billion would go toward vaccine distribution, testing and contact tracing. Further, the plan is to allocate $82 billion into education and $45 billion into transportation.
“We can see some light at the end of the tunnel with vaccines potentially widely able to be distributed by summer 2021, but we’ve got to get from here to there,” Kaine said in his support of the bill. “Is that enough to get us through this bridge? I’m not 100% sure, but certainly if it isn’t the Biden administration can come and say we need more.”
Regarding the assistance for small businesses, Diana Schwartz, the executive director of the River District Association in Danville, said another influx of assistance would be a welcomed boon to the local economy.
She said many local businesses have had to grapple with a prolonged loss of customers while also adapting their services to be able to remain open under various governmental guidelines. Schwartz gave the examples of restaurants purchasing outdoor tables and chairs and retailers transitioning to online marketplaces as means to remain operational.
“There are so many things that restaurants and businesses have had to do overall beyond just the fact that they've lost business to begin with,” she said. “I think that our businesses are running as lean a model as they possibly can with full awareness that we don’t know what the future holds.”
If more small business relief were to become available, Schwartz said she’s confident that it would be spent wisely and in the best interests of the city’s smaller employers.
“I think we have a proven track record, both the RDA and the city of Danville, of being very effective with the funding we’ve been able to distribute thus far,” she said.
When contacted on Tuesday, Schwartz said she was not sure about the exact specifications of small business relief that were outlined in the proposed bill. But after learning in the spring how susceptible small businesses are to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said she’s hopeful for some measure of support coming before the end of the year.
“I think anything that initial shutdown has shown us was how absolutely vital small business is to our economy,” she said. “Now is not the time to let off the gas.”
