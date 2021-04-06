WATCH NOW: VITA volunteers in Henry County go through many changes -- and not just because of the pandemic

Dealing with the pandemic means a lot more to the folks of VITA than just social distancing and masks.
Those who help with Volunteer Income Tax Assistance are in the thick of ever-changing tax laws dealing with the stimulus payments and unemployment insurance -- and with the extra work, they are stalled sometimes days or weeks waiting for the tax preparation software to catch up.
“The government changed course midstream, but ya know what?” 12-year VITA volunteer Rachel Young said. “You adapt and go on.”
Part of the job this year involves helping people get all of the stimulus payments to which they are entitled.
Because of the pandemic, the deadline to file taxes has been extended to May 17 – far less of an extension than last year, when the deadline was extended to Oct. 15.
VITA is operating six days a week now, but it will be fewer days a week after April 15, which is the traditional tax deadline.
New process
Because of the pandemic, “not being able to sit with clients is a challenge. We make a lot of phone calls instead,” Young said.
Tax preparation this year begins with an appointment (call 276-403-5976). Then the client comes to the VITA office, next to Grace Network, in the Lester Home Center complex.
Clients come into the office one at a time to deliver their paperwork to Alma Pilson or another greeter. The greeter gathers all the information the tax preparers will need.
Pilson, who worked for the U.S. government’s Office of Personnel Management and as a teacher, both in Pennsylvania, has been volunteering with VITA for eight years. She learned about the program after she “went to a class with the United Way dealing with finances,” she said.
She also had prepared taxes for 14 years, trained by H&R Block, she said.
“I really enjoy it,” she said. “I’m able to help the people,” and it’s particularly rewarding to help calm the ones who seem nervous. That seems to be the case especially with recent widows or widowers whose spouse always had handled the taxes, or young people filing for the first time.
“It gives me great pleasure to give them comfort,” she said.
The greeter puts that client’s folder with information into a drawer, where a tax preparer such as Young will pick it up. They tax preparers call the clients with any questions they may have.
Stimulus payments
One of those questions is how much the client has received in stimulus payments. The stimulus payments don’t count as taxable income. However, filing tax returns enable people to get those payments.
“People with stimulus checks don’t have any need to file, but they can’t get the stimulus check until they file,” volunteer tax preparer Zeke Zanatos said. People who otherwise wouldn’t have to file a tax return could file a non-filing return “and we have to go through all the systems to do it.”
They analyze many factors to make sure the clients don’t have to pay more in taxes than they should have to (or, in other words, that they can get the clients as much refund as possible). For example, one man intended to claim the education credit. He could have – but it would not have given him any benefit that year. Because that education credit only can be filed for four years, Young recommended he save it until it really would be useful to him.
“We try to look down the road” to help people in the future as well as this year, Young said.
Unemployment insurance
Unemployment insurance is one of the things the tax preparers ask about – and also one of those things that was subject to changing rules, Young said.
Before “mid-March, it was treated as taxable,” she said. However, in mid-March the IRS ruled that “the first $10,200 [of unemployment insurance] is not taxable. The ones [returns] we had already prepared” had to be redone.
There also has been a change, to the taxpayer’s advantage, in how a premium tax credit in relation to the Affordable Care Act is handled, she said.
After the tax preparation has been finished, the preparer puts the file in another drawer – from which a second tax preparer picks it up to work on it.
Each client gets the chance to meet with a tax preparer when he or she picks up the return. A tax preparer goes over the return (which provides a second check) with the client, explaining its various parts. Then the client signs a form, and the return is filed electronically.
As the tax rules have been changing this year, the tax preparation software has lagged behind in keeping up.
“The IRS asked us to open on Jan. 19,” Young said.
The local VITA did, and the preparers were ready to work – but the IRS didn’t have the right software to address the $600 stimulus payments until Feb. 12, so returns were on hold until then.
As soon as the local VITA office had the software, the volunteers plunged right into preparing the 350 returns that were waiting for them.
Later in the season, after the change in rules governing unemployment insurance, there was a lag of another week waiting for the software to catch up.
So far, the local VITA office has completed 1,328 returns this year, compared to 1,452 returns by the same time last year. Its free services saved a total of $332,000 in tax preparation fees, said Lisa Frick, community impact coordinator of the United Way of Henry County & Martinsville. United Way runs the VITA program.
All of the tax preparers and assistants in the VITA office are volunteers, and most put in long hours. Many of the clients “have no idea that these people are coming in and volunteering all day, sometimes with no lunch,” Frick said.
VITA schedules appointments for clients to pick up, review and sign returns between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. until noon Saturdays and occasional evenings. but the volunteers put in longer hours.
One day, Young said, she decided to go to the VITA office on Sunday, when it was closed, so she could get a lot done in the peace and quiet – and next thing she knew, “Here came Kathy – here came Zeke – here came Vi – and here came Tom,” all with the same thing in mind.
Zanatos has prepared taxes for VITA for more than 15 years, but his time as a volunteer tax preparer “goes back way before that – back when tax forms were filled out by hand. He was the leader of a group of tax preparers for the Martinsville Senior Center.
By the time software was developed for tax preparation, “the Senior Center didn’t have money for computers,” he said.
He works in a room with Regina Spencer, an 11-year VITA volunteer. She is a part-time worker at George Washington Carver Elementary School.
Though the hours are long, he volunteers along with his wife, Vi. Overall, “it’s a lot of fun as long as people do what they say they’re going to do” when it comes to bringing in their forms and documentations, he said.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com adn 276-638-8801 ext. 243.