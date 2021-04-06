WATCH NOW: VITA volunteers in Henry County go through many changes -- and not just because of the pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“People with stimulus checks don’t have any need to file, but they can’t get the stimulus check until they file,” volunteer tax preparer Zeke Zanatos said. People who otherwise wouldn’t have to file a tax return could file a non-filing return “and we have to go through all the systems to do it.”

They analyze many factors to make sure the clients don’t have to pay more in taxes than they should have to (or, in other words, that they can get the clients as much refund as possible). For example, one man intended to claim the education credit. He could have – but it would not have given him any benefit that year. Because that education credit only can be filed for four years, Young recommended he save it until it really would be useful to him.

“We try to look down the road” to help people in the future as well as this year, Young said.

Unemployment insurance

Unemployment insurance is one of the things the tax preparers ask about – and also one of those things that was subject to changing rules, Young said.

Before “mid-March, it was treated as taxable,” she said. However, in mid-March the IRS ruled that “the first $10,200 [of unemployment insurance] is not taxable. The ones [returns] we had already prepared” had to be redone.