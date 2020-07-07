WATCH NOW: Want to know about the UFO seen over Martinsville? Google the answer

There have been various reports of people in the region seeing unidentified objects in the sky on Monday. Lisa Rich of Cary, N.C., about 100 miles southeast of Martinsville, managed to take a picture of one.
Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts with WDBJ-Ch. 7 in Roanoke went online identifying the objects as "high altitude balloons that are part of a research project by Google's parent company, Alphabet, to create wireless network across the globe in places where towers can't easily be constructed."
The helium balloons can be tracked in real time using Flightradar24's service.
The Bulletin discovered that one of the balloons, HBAL217, traveled directly over the city of Martinsville on Monday while travelling in a southerly direction at about 11 knots ground speed and at a height of 61,600 feet.
HBAL217 was just south of Charlotte, N.C., at noon on Tuesday.
NASA officials say anything large enough and above 50,000 feet is visible over a wide area around its flight path. That path entered the U.S. from Canada on Sunday near Ohio and then made its way into West Virginia, across southwest Virginia, including Martinsville, and then into North Carolina.
"Under just the right conditions, the high altitude balloons can be visible through a pair of binoculars when sunlight hits them just right as they float at around 50,000 feet" Watts said. "For perspective, most commercial aircraft fly between 30,000 and 38,000 feet."
According to Google's Project Loon website, the plan began seven years ago as a way to bring internet to some of the most remote parts of the world where it's hard to get internet access.
Most of the research so far has been done in the Southern Hemisphere, where internet service is non-existent in much of the area.
More recently, the program deployed in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated much of the country.
Each balloon has a life expectancy of around 100 days and can elevate as high as 100,000 feet, reaching the stratosphere above the earth's weather but still able to take advantage of wind currents.
The computers at Google crunch the weather data from NOAA, and then the balloons ride the wind like a sailboat in space.
Many scientists view this project as a natural progression of weather balloon technology that has been in use for more than a century.
Considering the increasing use of high-altitude balloons, the next time you think you see an unidentified flying object (UFO), it may just be an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) instead.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
