WATCH NOW: Warner calls for more financial relief to overcome pandemic

Warner said that new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy recently put cost-cutting measures in place, but that should not be done during the pandemic, and Warner supports legislation to back that up.

When he asked for concerns from the crowd, Martin talked about the impact of the coronavirus on the community.

One church, which did not follow pandemic-protection precautions, had more than 59 members to test positive for the coronavirus, and 15 of them were hospitalized. Many people in the area do not follow pandemic precautions, Martin said, and not enough contact tracers are being stationed in the area.

Warner said that no one could have imagined that the pandemic would so drastically affect life for so long. “With the benefit of hindsight,” the administration should have had early private conversations with ministers from the beginning, to involve them in the protections rather than to give the appearance of simply imposing restrictions.

He also talked about potential changes to Section 230, a law which allows social media companies immunity in what they publish on the internet. Today is the fifth anniversary of the murder of TV reporter Alison Parker and photojournalist Adam Ward, and the video showing that murder is posted on social media sites.