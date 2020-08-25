WATCH NOW: Warner calls for more financial relief to overcome pandemic

During a community meeting Tuesday morning in Martinsville, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said the federal government should do more to bring financial relief and internet service during the pandemic.
Warner held the meeting with local leaders and businesspeople at New College Institute.
People there included Jay Dickens, CEO of The Lester Group; Kate Keller, The Harvest Foundation president; Martinsville City Council Member Jennifer Bowles and Vice Mayor Chad Martin; Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce Director Lisa Watkins; Ann Smith of Hooker Furniture; Jim Frith, CEO of Frith Construction; DeShanta Hairston, proprietor of Books and Crannies; Blake Collins of the Martinsville Speedway and chair of the Chamber; Wayne Draper, of Right Now Restore; and Mike Grogan of C-PEG and president of Southeastern Wood Products.
In regards to pandemic relief measures, “I think Congress should have never gone on break. We were closer to a deal than the press acknowledged,” Warner said as he opened his talk.
“It’s not as crazy in Washington as it seems,” he said an hour later, at the end of his visit. “The vast majority of us” work well together.
He said that a success of the CARES Act, the $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump in March response to the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, was that it “covered independent contractors, gig workers part-time … traditionally, unemployment only covered about 50% of the workforce.”
However, the extra $600 weekly benefit added to state unemployment should not have stopped abruptly but rather been tapered off gradually, he said.
Most of the Paycheck Protection Program loans for under $150,000 probably will be forgiven and considered grants, rather than be required to be paid back, he said.
There is “some interest in a second round” of business financial assistance for businesses “that have seen significant revenue loss,” he said.
The PPP was not as helpful to businesses owned by Black people and women, and in rural areas, “did not do as well … because they did not have as many established banking relationships,” he said.
Warner proposes taking nearly $15 billion, “money that was originally going to go into a different facility, and redirect it towards lending institutions called Community Development Financial Institutions.”
In Virginia, there are 16 CDFIs , which “have more flexible terms” as they lend to minority-owned or startup businesses, he said.
Warner said more money should be made available to schools to help with unexpected pandemic-related costs such as masks and safety gear. Those are in effect even when schools are open on a limited basis.
Federal aid going to local governments should be made “with no restrictions,” he said.
Internet
One lesson that is clear during the pandemic is that “broadband is not nice to have. It is a necessity,” he said.
He has been working on broadband since he was governor, he said. More than 800 miles of broadband were installed during his time as governor, and as Senator, he brought millions in funding to expand rural broadband in Virginia.
During the pandemic, he introduced legislation to help ensure adequate home internet connectivity for K-12 students and has sponsored The Accessible, Affordable Internet for All Act, legislation which would invest $100 billion to build high-speed broadband infrastructure.
Emergency internet service would include putting a temporary internet tower on each school, he said.
Twenty percent of the stock market is from major internet-based companies such as Amazon, Google, Apple and Facebook, he said. “Most of those companies make all this money without any contribution to the network” of internet which makes them possible. They should “put up a few billion” dollars and help cover the costs of bringing internet to communities which need it.
Other goals for upcoming legislation include to provide assistance for the rental market, from renter to landlord to the lenders which finance properties.
“Not all landlords are rich companies” that don’t have financial obligations which are covered by rent, he said.
President Donald Trump named Warner to his Economic Recovery Board “because I think he knows I’ve got a good business background, but we’re not going to get the company fully reopened until” the coronavirus is under control, he said.
The United States should have been active in getting masks and other PPE made in this country, he said.
“I think we will get a vaccination,” he said, and a “fair distribution” of that vaccine is important.
He also has legislation pending “to start a public relations campaign to tell people it’s safe to go back to the doctor.” Cancer screenings have decreased 69%, and kids aren’t getting the vaccines they need, due to hesitation to seek medical help during the pandemic.
“The longer you wait … the higher the cost it’s going to end up being” when you finally do go for medical care, he said.
Warner asked what people have noticed about slowdown in the U.S. Postal Service. Hairston said that her orders are slowed and stalled, and the NAACP president said he receives complaint calls every day from mail carriers “from what’s going on in the Danville, Virginia, post office.”
Warner said that new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy recently put cost-cutting measures in place, but that should not be done during the pandemic, and Warner supports legislation to back that up.
When he asked for concerns from the crowd, Martin talked about the impact of the coronavirus on the community.
One church, which did not follow pandemic-protection precautions, had more than 59 members to test positive for the coronavirus, and 15 of them were hospitalized. Many people in the area do not follow pandemic precautions, Martin said, and not enough contact tracers are being stationed in the area.
Warner said that no one could have imagined that the pandemic would so drastically affect life for so long. “With the benefit of hindsight,” the administration should have had early private conversations with ministers from the beginning, to involve them in the protections rather than to give the appearance of simply imposing restrictions.
He also talked about potential changes to Section 230, a law which allows social media companies immunity in what they publish on the internet. Today is the fifth anniversary of the murder of TV reporter Alison Parker and photojournalist Adam Ward, and the video showing that murder is posted on social media sites.
Parker’s father, Andy Parker, has been working with Warner’s staff, especially Rafi Martina, along with Senators Tim Kaine and Mazie Hirono, to put limitations on Section 230.
The immunity from repercussions of what people post on social media “made some sense” in the late 1990s, when social media was new, Warner said. However, “in 2020, when 65% of Americans get some or all their news off of Facebook and Google, to say that they shouldn’t have the same kind of responsibility for their content that the Martinsville Bulletin has doesn’t make any sense to me. We need to reform Section 230. Other countries have already done this.”
Some materials such as child pornography or bomb-making instructions are not allowed on social media, he said, “so having some other restrictions, when we think about Alison Parker – the fact that this family still has to see the videos of their daughter’s murder on a regular basis, that’s just not right.
“We are working on seeing if we can come up with something that doesn’t violate the First Amendment but still puts some level of responsibility in place.”
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
