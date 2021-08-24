WATCH NOW: Warner, MHC-Patrick community leaders talk about internet success, problems and potential solutions

U.S. Senator Mark Warner was in Henry County on Tuesday as part of a series of meetings and discussions about the opportunities presented by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was passed by the Senate earlier this month and awaits approval by the House.
He met with about 18 local community leaders representing school systems, governments, the Harvest Foundation and internet companies at the Manufacturing, Engineering, and Technology Complex at Patrick & Henry Community College.
The area runs the gamut of internet availability, from solid and dependable service in Martinsville to nonexistent, with too many obstacles to overcome to get in Patrick County, to Henry County, which is somewhere in between.
“COVID showed that high-speed” internet is not only good to have, but an economic and educational necessity, Warner said.
The challenge is that internet service doesn’t reach many areas, and “ISP’s [internet service providers] have never had the right incentives” to create the infrastructure necessary to expand to those areas, he said.
When pandemic relief provided families with vouchers to help pay for internet service, “some of the larger ISPs simply upsold customers” with higher-priced internet, Warner said.
Accessibility would improve if the Federal Communications Commission would “change the way they do the crazy maps” that outline service areas, he said. Under the current method, a company can claim that “we cover Patrick County” if they have “three people in one ZIP code” covered.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would help more people be able to afford internet, “but there could be a lack of fiber” connections then, he said.
“What I’d like to see” is that if a community signs up for broadband this year, “that you’re not penalized if you have used money for your local match,” Warner said.
Patrick County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Clyde DeLoach said, “Patrick County is best described as a mess. We have been trying aggressively to get broadband, in partnership with RiverStreet, and they want us to come up with $4.3 million, which we don’t have, so they can go to Virginia [Telecommunications] Body, but they’re not going to cover all of Patrick County.
“We have CenturyLink, which is claiming Stuart, and as you said, they say they provide such-and-such, but they don’t, and people don’t even get phone service through half the county.
“They say we’ve got Comcast that might come through, then we’ve got AEP, which is talking about doing some things, so we didn’t know what to do. We pledged a million [dollars].”
Warner suggested Patrick County get advice from the governor’s office.
The Martinsville-owned MiNet has “every area in the city covered with WiFi, and we have hot spots, and we also partnered with [Martinsville City Schools Superintendent] Dr. [Zeb] Talley to make sure, during COVID, our students were able to have free internet access if they signed up,” Martinsville Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles said.
Henry County has some areas of dependable coverage but also areas without, Henry County Deputy Administrator Dale Wagoner said.
“We have been hindered up to this point by the map. In the last several months since some of the barriers with the maps have been taken down, we have dipped our toes into any opportunity we could,” Wagoner said.
“Some of the struggles have been [from lack of] expertise. There is a lot of legalese that requires consultants.”
Warner asked if the county has sought the help of the Virginia Telecommunications Body, and Warner replied, “Yes, we have,” with a “great response. It is still a process.”
Earlier in the day the Henry County Board of Supervisors had voted to enter into a partnership so that Appalachian Electric Power would “do that middle mile” of development, and another company would do “that last mile,” Wagoner said. “The West Piedmont Planning District is playing a vital role.”
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a comprehensive infrastructure package that delivers to communities across the commonwealth and the nation to maintain roads, bridges and other public needs.
“I’ve got my fingers crossed” that the bill passes [in the House], Warner said. It has 69 votes in the U.S. Senate, “and normally we can’t get 69 senators to agree that the sun rises in the East, so that was saying something.”
“It has meaningful investments … that I think would be particularly beneficial to communities like Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County.”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com