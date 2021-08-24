WATCH NOW: Warner, MHC-Patrick community leaders talk about internet success, problems and potential solutions

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would help more people be able to afford internet, “but there could be a lack of fiber” connections then, he said.

“What I’d like to see” is that if a community signs up for broadband this year, “that you’re not penalized if you have used money for your local match,” Warner said.

Patrick County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Clyde DeLoach said, “Patrick County is best described as a mess. We have been trying aggressively to get broadband, in partnership with RiverStreet, and they want us to come up with $4.3 million, which we don’t have, so they can go to Virginia [Telecommunications] Body, but they’re not going to cover all of Patrick County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have CenturyLink, which is claiming Stuart, and as you said, they say they provide such-and-such, but they don’t, and people don’t even get phone service through half the county.

“They say we’ve got Comcast that might come through, then we’ve got AEP, which is talking about doing some things, so we didn’t know what to do. We pledged a million [dollars].”

Warner suggested Patrick County get advice from the governor’s office.