WATCH NOW: Watercolors from American Watercolor Society, the late Jane Iten and her Water Ladies on exhibit at Piedmont Arts

The brilliant jewel tones and laid back pastels of watercolors are the stars of this season’s Piedmont Arts exhibitions.
The exhibits, which opened Saturday, are “American Watercolor Society 153rd Annual Exhibition,” “Jane Iten Memorial Exhibition” and “Water Ladies.”
Founded in 1866, the American Watercolor Society has an annual exhibit. “Thousands of artists submit work for their headquarters in New York City, and they choose 40 to travel,” said Piedmont Arts Director of Exhibitions Bernadette Moore.
Piedmont Arts is the sixth and final museum where that traveling exhibit will be shown, she said.
The paintings are in a variety of styles, ranging from so realistic they almost could be photographs to entirely abstract. The artists come from seven countries including the U.S.
The top three award winners of the AWS’s honors also are featured in the exhibit: “The Dark Line: by John Jude Palencar of Ohio (gold), “Yellow Awning” by John Salminen of Minnesota (silver)and “Blue Haven” by Jerry Smith of Indiana (bronze).
The “Jane Iten Memorial Exhibition” features 35 works by that national renowned Henry County painter, who died in September. They cover several decades, from the early 1990’s to the last one she was working on — an unfinished painting of her grandson in a creek.
Iten was a member of the Virginia Watercolor Society, the National Watercolor Society and Lynwood Artists. Her paintings have been featured in local and national exhibits and have won many awards, including the Virginia Watercolor Society’s Shenandoah Award.
As such, many of them depict people you may recognize, such as the Bunns’ children coming down a slide, or the shining face of little Lucas Vasquez looking up from a bowl of cereal — or the late Alison Parker in a wide blue and white hat.
There’s a painting of the Schottland House, which was the base property (a large, modern addition was added) of Piedmont Arts, and three of its rose gardens. Those paintings are displayed near the archway where the modern addition joins the old house — where the rose gardens used to be.
The Lynwood Artists’ exhibit also is a tribute to Iten: It features paintings by the group of her students who call themselves the “Water Ladies:” Doris Falls, Rebecca Kolinski, Susan Moore, Susan Sapp, Jessie Ward and Annelle Williams.
Iten “taught us a lot and had a very gentle way of helping you fix your mess,” said Ward, who also is president of Lynwood Artists.
The Water Ladies still meet to paint together, just without an instructor, she said.
