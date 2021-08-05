WATCH NOW: Wayne Draper's TAD Space brings modern workplace, events configuration to Uptown Martinsville

Laurel Park High School graduate Wayne Draper spent 20 years in corporate America senior leadership. Now he and his family have returned to Martinsville, where he’s brought the 21st century collaborative workspace to Uptown Martinsville.
His TAD Space, at 20 E. Church St. (the former Rucker Plaza), is a 4-story building with a variety of spaces available to rent for both events and business. It will be open to the public from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday with a celebration.
His career has taken him to Miami, Tennessee, Richmond, Roanoke and, most recently, New Jersey. However, he and his wife, Shalonda Gravely Draper, were missing their hometown and families – “and both my daughters always said they would graduate from Magna Vista High School,” he said.
Tania did just that, in May, and Alyssa will be entering MVHS as a junior this month.
The family moved back to the area in 2018, and he built a commercial and residential construction company, Right Now, which opened the next year. It was working from home that got him daydreaming about a better way.
“The vision came from me working late nights and early mornings at my kitchen table, my bedroom, and I was getting stiff necks and stuff like that,” he said. “I work better with other individuals in an energetic atmosphere, where I can bounce ideas off other creative individuals.”
He started getting ideas of a joint workspace, and after discussing them with a friend, his friend suggested he pursue it.
“The next week I flew to Philly and toured three of them. I never knew that anything like that existed at all. I was like, ‘Yes, this is exactly what I saw’ in his imagination,” Draper said.
He decided he should create a space that both suited a variety of business purposes and also could serve for social and entertainment events, “which I was kind of known for doing.”
The former Rucker Plaza suited both needs. He spent the next couple of years transforming the building.
“The design came from me sitting in that space and letting it speak to me, and seeing what practical measures it could be used for,” he said. He also brought in people for tours and to get their input on how it would be useful.
As far as its fresh, modern décor, “I give a lot of credit to my newly promoted design team:” mother Linda Dillard, uncle Nathaniel “Pete” Hairston and brother Brandon Dillard.
Hasan Davis “is no doubt my right-hand man,” he said. “He plays an integral part in everything I do on a daily basis. … He’s definitely Mr. Martinsville, always there and ready to make a connection.”
The Space
The basement is accessed from the back parking lot. The main entrance at Church Street leads to an open space that is used for a variety of events, including weddings, parties and business gatherings.
Also on the ground floor are a podcast recording room, a music studio run by K.J. Harkness of VLNZ LLC Recording, a recording studio and a photography studio used by Sonia Ortiz.
Various conference rooms are located throughout the building. The upper two floors hold offices, a computer room and lounges.
The TAD Space brochure lists rents for spaces ranging from $15 to sit in for a day to conduct business to $50 an hour for a conference room and private office suites at $50 a day, to $600 a month.
TAD Space is more than just a place to work and play. A wide range of services also are available there: recordings, business marketing, branding and apparel, graphic design, website development, event-planning, social media content and more.
Draper's daughter Tania and her friends Deajah Hairston and Jasmine Pruitt, all recent MVHS graduates headed to Virginia Commonwealth University, have been summer interns through the Virginia Career Works’ Guided Career Exploration program.
“We give a lot of tours and clean,” Tania Draper said, and they set up and take down furniture for special events.
The interns have been making promotional materials such as business cards, signs, banners, flyers, coasters, pens and T-shirts.
They also are planning the open house, which will include a live band and refreshments. There, they plan on giving away hoodies, T-shirts and other items, “and there will probably be a scavenger hunt, with questions all around the building,” Hairston said.
Hamlet Vineyards will provide complimentary refreshments and have wine.
A comeback for Martinsville
Draper, who is on the board of Uptown Partnership and a member of the M-HC Chamber of Commerce, said Martinsville is in its renaissance.
“I wholeheartedly feel like you can feel it in the city,” he said. “You can literally feel a paradigm shift, some type of energy – that’s the way it feels Uptown.
“All the vacancies that you see Uptown” won’t last, he said. “Within three to five years, we’ll be having to develop more facilities uptown for people to occupy spaces,” across the ranges of business, residential and for events.
The pandemic has changed the way companies and employees see work, he said. The year or so of working from home has shown companies that employees can be productive away from the office. It’s also shown employees that being in a professional environment is more physically comfortable and mentally compatible with the work they are trying to accomplish. That makes a business center, with a variety of office, conference room and lounge configurations, an ideal working environment.
“I embedded in corporate America in the biggest cities. … I just want to continue to bring life to wherever I’m located at, and I’ve been successful in doing this in not just one location but multiple locations.”
Looking back at his development of TAD Space, he said, he feels appreciative of support and advice he has received along the way.
“I say ‘thank you’” to everyone who has toured the building already, and who has read about it, and “thank you for my family members for sticking around with me. Thank you for being patient with me” as the dream has developed.
