WATCH NOW: Wayne Draper's TAD Space brings modern workplace, events configuration to Uptown Martinsville

The interns have been making promotional materials such as business cards, signs, banners, flyers, coasters, pens and T-shirts.

They also are planning the open house, which will include a live band and refreshments. There, they plan on giving away hoodies, T-shirts and other items, “and there will probably be a scavenger hunt, with questions all around the building,” Hairston said.

Hamlet Vineyards will provide complimentary refreshments and have wine.

A comeback for Martinsville

Draper, who is on the board of Uptown Partnership and a member of the M-HC Chamber of Commerce, said Martinsville is in its renaissance.

“I wholeheartedly feel like you can feel it in the city,” he said. “You can literally feel a paradigm shift, some type of energy – that’s the way it feels Uptown.

“All the vacancies that you see Uptown” won’t last, he said. “Within three to five years, we’ll be having to develop more facilities uptown for people to occupy spaces,” across the ranges of business, residential and for events.