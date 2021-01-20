WATCH NOW: West Piedmont Health District moves into next phase of vaccine distribution plan

The West Piedmont Health District announced Wednesday that it is moving to Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination protocol, meaning a wider distribution of vaccine to citizens – but don’t expect your vaccination immediately.
In Phase 1b those eligible to receive the vaccine include anyone 65 or older or those 16-64 with documented medical conditions that puts them at high risk. The phase also specifies police, fire, teachers, mail carriers and other essential workers whose jobs ensure continuity of government operations.
The health district said in its announcement that individuals who qualify for the vaccine will be notified of the time and place they will be vaccinated.
But the release also warned that there could be a significant wait time because of a lack of available vaccine. The release repeated that state officials are seeing much higher demand for the vaccine than the state is receiving from the federal government.
As of Wednesday morning, VDH reports that 360,051 doses of the 943,400 received have been administered at a rate of nearly 19,000 per day. Some 320,593 people have received at least one dose, and 39,458 have been fully vaccinated.
In the West Piedmont Health District, 3,283 doses have been distributed, and 274 people have been fully vaccinated. The vast majority of those are in Henry and Franklin counties.
“We are working on as many alternatives as possible to make the vaccine available,” Dr. Kerry Gateley, director of the West Piedmont Health District, said in the release. “The health district will continue to request COVID-19 vaccine weekly, but how many doses actually will be received is uncertain. We ask for patience as we gather more information about how much vaccine we can anticipate in the weeks to come.”
Gateley said community partners are working to ensure that vaccines are available. Sovah Health-Martinsville and Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital have been vaccinating phase 1a personnel and have administered thousands of doses.
He said in the release that many recipients covered in Phase 1b will get their vaccines through their workplaces and asked residents “not to seek the vaccine independently.”
The release said smaller and independent businesses, individuals 65 and older and up and anyone not affiliated with a workplace clinic may add their names to the vaccine list. Instructions on how to do so will be released next week.
“Until then, we ask for the public’s patience,” Gateley said. “This is a huge undertaking, and our staff and partners are working diligently to make the vaccination process as smooth as possible.”
Officials continue to implore the public to take precautions by wearing a mask, washing hands often, staying 6 feet from others, avoiding gatherings and getting a regular flu shot.