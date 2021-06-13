WATCH NOW: West Piedmont Health District still at risk of surge in cases, UVa reports say

There were no new cases, hospitalizations or deaths reported Sunday in the health district, and there have been only 50 cases in June. The 7-day average is at 3.

On Friday, though, the Virginia Department of Health reported there are now 37 cases of variants of the novel coronavirus in the West Piedmont Health District, up by five from last week. All but two of the cases are the B.1.1.7 variant -- the most prevalent in the state's 2,358 cases statewide. There have been 12 hospitalizations in the district caused by variants, an increase of 1 from last week, but no deaths. There have been 32 deaths statewide.

It's unclear why the district still shows a potential for a surge, but UVa officials recently highlighted Patrick County among Virginia localities with the lowest vaccination rates.

Patrick County is up to 33.5% of residents having had at least one shot of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and 29.4% are fully vaccinated, meaning they have had a second shot of those vaccines or one of Johnson & Johnson.

Statewide 56.8% of residents have had one shot, and 47.4% are fully vaccinated, which are well below the levels of herd immunity that doctors are are pursuing.