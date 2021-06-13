WATCH NOW: West Piedmont Health District still at risk of surge in cases, UVa reports say

After Virginia lifted all restrictions established when the coronavirus pandemic was in full force, daily caseloads are steadily dropping.
In fact, it's possible — on the current course — to reach zero weekly cases by September in some areas, according to the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute. Even a worst-case situation would only mean 63 weekly cases in early October, a reversal of a once-feared summer surge.
Local and state 7-day COVID-19 averages are as low as early days in the pandemic.
But health officials are quick to point out vaccination rates also have dramatically slowed. Those without shots of protection against COVID-19 are still at risk of getting sick.
"It’s important that unvaccinated Virginians continue to use masks and get vaccinated as soon as possible," researchers wrote in a recent UVa report.
But that positivity is tempered with caution.
The West Piedmont Health District, which includes Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties, caseloads are expected to remain steady over the next few months if the situation follows the current course.
However, under one model that shows what's possible in a worst-case scenario, that area could see more than double January's caseloads — more than 1,400 — the week of Aug. 15.
There were no new cases, hospitalizations or deaths reported Sunday in the health district, and there have been only 50 cases in June. The 7-day average is at 3.
On Friday, though, the Virginia Department of Health reported there are now 37 cases of variants of the novel coronavirus in the West Piedmont Health District, up by five from last week. All but two of the cases are the B.1.1.7 variant -- the most prevalent in the state's 2,358 cases statewide. There have been 12 hospitalizations in the district caused by variants, an increase of 1 from last week, but no deaths. There have been 32 deaths statewide.
It's unclear why the district still shows a potential for a surge, but UVa officials recently highlighted Patrick County among Virginia localities with the lowest vaccination rates.
Patrick County is up to 33.5% of residents having had at least one shot of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and 29.4% are fully vaccinated, meaning they have had a second shot of those vaccines or one of Johnson & Johnson.
Statewide 56.8% of residents have had one shot, and 47.4% are fully vaccinated, which are well below the levels of herd immunity that doctors are are pursuing.
Across the district, the highest level of one-shot is 46.9% in Martinsville, and the highest level of fully vaccinated is 39.6% in Martinsville. That's the same as the one-shot rate in Henry County.
Starting this past Friday — amid a stabilization of the pandemic situation — the weekly report by UVa officials was switched to an ever-other-week dispatch, another nod to optimism the worst of COVID-19 is over. For more than a year, researchers used varying models to try to chart the course of the pandemic, as well as highlight details that stood out on a weekly basis. The overall report was condensed into a 3-page newsletter, but deeper dives into underlying data were presented by dozens of presentation-style slides.
After months of forecasting a potential summer surge — one that would rival the peak in January — models have mostly pulled back on that prediction. Overall, if all factors combine to create the most unfavorable situation in Virginia, daily cases would only match those in April.
However, figures vary greatly by locality.
For example, in the neighboring Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, UVa says that zero cases could happen.
"These stark contrasts in vaccine coverage across Virginia leave many localities vulnerable to potential COVID-19 outbreaks," researchers reported. Localized outbreaks could mean rapid spread of the virus in one community, while the neighboring locality remains untouched.
Also a worry is the Delta variant, the new designation for the altered version of the virus found in India's latest wave of infection. That version is spreading faster across the globe, the report pointed out.
"As the COVID-19 outlook continues to improve, it is important to be aware of potential complications that may arise," researchers were quick to note.
Steven Doyle of the Bulletin staff contributed to this report.
Charles Wilborn is local editor of the Danville Register & Bee. Reach him at cwilborn@registerbee.com or 434-791-7976.