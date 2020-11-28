WATCH NOW: West Piedmont Health District surpasses 100 new cases in one day

For the first time, new cases of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District have surpassed 100 in one day.
The Virginia Department of Health reported on Friday morning that there were 111 cases. The good news is that there were no more deaths of hospitalizations reported.
But that continued a powerful surge in which there had been 288 new cases in a 72-hour span.
On Saturday, the count moderated to 39, but in the past seven days the health district has had exactly 500 new cases, for a 7-day rolling average of more than 71.
There were also two new hospitalizations on Saturday, and five people have been reported dead of COVID-19 during the past week (although exact date of a death is not reported because of a lag in checking death certificates).
Since the pandemic began the West Piedmont Health District now has totaled 4,645 cases, 110 deaths and 364 hospitalizations.
Officials have attributed these surges to gatherings of people who do not wear masks or socially distance.
And although there was only two new hospitalization in the district on Saturday, Sovah Health’s biweekly assessment revealed a slight increase in traffic in its hospitals.
Sovah said there were 20 patients at its hospital in Martinsville who were being treated for symptoms related to COVID-19, and in Danville there are 25. The combined total is up from 35 reported two weeks ago.
The latest totals across the district:
- Henry County: 1,879 cases, 168 hospitalizations, 41 deaths.
- Martinsville: 694, 77, 24.
- Patrick County: 461, 64, 28.
- Franklin County: 1,611, 55, 17.
On Saturday VDH reported 3,173 new cases statewide, and the 7-day rolling average has been 2,563.
