 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: West Piedmont Health District surpasses 100 new cases in one day
0 comments
editor's pick topical top story

WATCH NOW: West Piedmont Health District surpasses 100 new cases in one day

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

For the first time, new cases of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District have surpassed 100 in one day.

The Virginia Department of Health reported on Friday morning that there were 111 cases. The good news is that there were no more deaths of hospitalizations reported.

But that continued a powerful surge in which there had been 288 new cases in a 72-hour span.

On Saturday, the count moderated to 39, but in the past seven days the health district has had exactly 500 new cases, for a 7-day rolling average of more than 71.

There were also two new hospitalizations on Saturday, and five people have been reported dead of COVID-19 during the past week (although exact date of a death is not reported because of a lag in checking death certificates).

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Since the pandemic began the West Piedmont Health District now has totaled 4,645 cases, 110 deaths and 364 hospitalizations.

Officials have attributed these surges to gatherings of people who do not wear masks or socially distance.

And although there was only two new hospitalization in the district on Saturday, Sovah Health’s biweekly assessment revealed a slight increase in traffic in its hospitals.

Sovah said there were 20 patients at its hospital in Martinsville who were being treated for symptoms related to COVID-19, and in Danville there are 25. The combined total is up from 35 reported two weeks ago.

The latest totals across the district:

  • Henry County: 1,879 cases, 168 hospitalizations, 41 deaths.
  • Martinsville: 694, 77, 24.
  • Patrick County: 461, 64, 28.
  • Franklin County: 1,611, 55, 17.

On Saturday VDH reported 3,173 new cases statewide, and the 7-day rolling average has been 2,563.

Support our journalism

Support our journalism

Did you enjoy these stories of local people and how they reflect Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties? The Bulletin has more like them every day, the journeys, struggles and successes of our loved ones and neighbors. We also keep an eye on those who make decisions for all of us and how they represent the greater public good. And you help with that. Your subscription to the Martinsville Bulletin is an investment in hearing the truth and the triumphs about the region. If you aren’t a subscriber, unlimited digital subscriptions start at only $5 for $5 months. Sign up, and our news is always there for you, when you want it.

Visit https://martinsvillebulletin.com/members/join/#tracking-source=menu-nav

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert