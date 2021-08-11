WATCH NOW: West Piedmont Health District to spend relief funding to boost vaccination

The West Piedmont Health District intends to use its $1.5 million in COVID-19 relief funding to improve vaccination rates across the area it serves.

"I came up with the concept of health workers that will talk to people about getting vaccinated," WPHD Public Information Officer Nancy Bell said. "We have contracted with the United Way of Martinsville and gave them $500,000 to hire three community health workers."

Bell told Martinsville City Council on Tuesday night that the rest of the money will be used to produce convincing flyers and posters to encourage people living in the city and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties to become vaccinated.

"There may be a day when vaccines won't work, but we're not going to be doom and gloom," Bell said. "The health department gets beaten up regularly, but we've never had a pandemic. So we're going through it for the first time too."

Council member Chad Martin, who was present by telephone speaker, admitted he had not been vaccinated out of concerns over a blood clot issue, and he questioned how the health department is going to overcome the skepticism of those untrusting of the government.