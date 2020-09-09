WATCH NOW: West Piedmont Workforce Development Board hires 15 new employees to help with job searches

Kinkema said COVID-19 had forced the cancellation of football, but a 4-team baseball league is playing and that he is hopeful for an adult 4-team softball league.

Adult volleyball is ongoing, and the YMCA is exploring the possibility of adding Frisbee golf.

"We would love to do basketball," Kinkema said. "We don't allow it because of the close contact - no pickup games."

The pool is open, and as many as 10 people are allowed to participate in group exercise and the gym and therapy pool is open by reservation.

Rainbow House looking to expand

Executive Director of Southside Survivor Response Center Shaban Ibar told council that because of COVID-19 most of their clients are being housed in hotels instead of the Rainbow House, an emergency shelter for criminally abused women and children.

"We've got 25 people in hotels right now," Ibar said. We have been "awarded over $170,000 to help people become financially stable.

"We serve anyone that has been affected by crime - not based off of income or status."