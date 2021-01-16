WATCH NOW: 'We've got to learn to live in this world together'

Two men with personal relationships with both the civil rights movement and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. sat down Friday and had a conversation about the topic they know so well.
The Revs. Thurman Echols and Tyler Millner taped “Notes from the Battlefield” in celebration of MLK Day on Monday.
The program was broadcast on YouTube through the channel of Millner’s church, Morning Star Holy Church. Echols is the retired pastor of Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
This was of of several virtual celebrations of King relegated to the virtual world by the limitations of the coronavirus pandemic. Yet those who have followed and lived King's life and legacy didn't want COVID-19 to kill the mission some of them feel never has been more important.
Millner said Echols’ experience goes all the way back to when he was a teenager, arrested during a demonstration in Danville during the civil rights movement.
Echols said Millner has an extensive collection of materials related to King and the civil rights movement and has “read extensively -- well read on Martin Luther King.”
“It takes a special pastor to not only pastor his congregation but to minister to the community at large,” Echols said.
After talking about some of the major players of the civil rights movement, they turned to King’s role.
King’s name at birth was Michael Lewis King, Echols said, but when King was a teenager, his father and he changed their names to honor the 14th century German man, Martin Luther, whose action of nailing his 95 Theses to the door of the Wittenberg castle church ended up sparking the Protestant Reformation. The elder King had been profoundly inspired by the story of the original Martin Luther.
Echols had met King two or three times, and Millner had twice, the men said.
Millner recalled seeing King speak for an hour in 1966 without having to use any notes. “I was overly impressed, not only with his address but also how smart he was,” he said.
King visited 11 cities in Virginia, “which means the footprint of King is much more of our life in the Dominion than we realize,” Millner said.
In fact, Danville would have been the center of the civil rights movement had not events in Birmingham commanded so much attention, Echols said.
“King had a mindset second to none. He was well read,” Echols said. “He once said, ‘There is nothing quite so dangerous as sincere and conscientious stupidity.”
He said King’s advocacy of love came from the Jesus Christ and Ghandi, and King stressed that all interactions must be nonviolent.
“If you noticed last week … the people in the Capitol, Capitol police, I don’t know if they had been indoctrinated in nonviolence, but I didn’t see them doing any violence. … If they had retaliated, it would have been a mess in Washington. … Thank God it didn’t turn out as bad as it could have.”
The election of the Rev. Rafael Warnock of Georgia to the U.S. Senate ties King to Washington, Millner said, because Warnock is the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, of which King also was pastor, and “he really is in the tradition and habit of Dr. King by being an effective and concerned pastor by having himself as the extension of the community.”
“We’ve got to learn to live in this world together,” Echols said. “If we don’t we’re all doomed. Not only for us but for our grandchildren, we’ve got to learn to build and be examples of what we’re talking about, preaching about.”
Stop the Violence
On Wednesday, Garrett Dillard, Angie Wilson and Tara Scales of the Stop the Violence Walk and program in Sandy Level talked over Zoom about the group’s mission and also the current societal climate.
Scales said that although the pandemic prevented the program from being held, people could share on social media “the past Walks and which ones meant the most, or what the Stop the Violence means” to them. For 10 years the Walk had been a staple of the holiday, with a non-violence promenade ending with programs and skits at the church.
“It means a lot,” she said. “We’ve lost a lot of people in the community, whether it was close family or someone from the community. It means a lot to see everyone come together at that particular time and show support for the families and the community.”
The purpose of the program, Dillard said, was to encourage the positive and turn people away from violence – and in the beginning years of the program, “there were no deaths” from violence, so the program seemed to be making a difference.
There have been no deaths in Sandy Level in the past year, either, he added.
Through the program, “the community was rallying together. We want to change the stigma,” he said. The skits and talents on display in the programs “allow folks to see that, ‘Wow, Sandy Level has a lot of good things going on – and that’s so important, so that people won’t only think of our community as a bad community, but think of it as a good place as well.”
The group plans to stage an event next year. “I think turnout in the summer would be great,” Wilson said.
'Not the biggest enemy'
What happened at “the Capitol really blew my mind,” Wilson said. “I never would have expected that.”
“I feel like oftentimes the police and the legal system and teachers and educators are watching the African-American community,” Dillard said. However, focusing their attention on that one group leaves others to get away with trouble unimpeded.
“We, the African-Americans, are not the biggest enemy in America,” Dillard said. “There’s the group in America that’s not African-American that’s a dangerous group capable of doing some dangerous things. We need to put that out there, because if we don’t put that out there, we continue to research the African-American male” and overlook other people who pose dangers.
Referring to mass killers and school shooters he said, “What about those folks? Where’s the research on those folks? When are we going to start talking about that kind of crime?”
“It is very serious,” Wilson said. “America needs to see we’re not the only ones need to be watched.”
Excessive law enforcement surveillance in Sandy Level just reduces police presence in other areas that need it also, Dillard said: “Let’s be honest about it. Black people are not the only people that commit crimes … and have academic issues. We have to give everybody the same attention if we want progress.”
It was not fair that law enforcement responded heavily during Black Lives Matter protests but not during the insurrection at the Capitol, he said, where rioters “did so much stuff before anybody comes for them and I thought … if it had been Black people, they would have been that much faster” and rougher to impose control.
Love the flag and the people
“People say that Donald Trump was cheated out of the election, and if it was cheated, it needs to be corrected, but he has access to every type of surveillance, the most expensive lawyers … and from Nov. 3 to now not one piece of evidence has been brought forth,” he said.
Even Supreme Court justices Trump himself appointed ruled against his claims, Dillard said.
Trump could not accept a valid defeat because he comes from “a portion of society that has never had to hear ‘no,’” he said. ...”They’re having a hard time accepting that.”
To look at it from King’s perspective, Dillard said, “All he wanted people to do was love each other, be fair to each other, give people the same opportunities, teach each group the same so that everybody has an opportunity to make the same progress.”
“What happened this year is bringing out a whole lot of division in this world. A whole lot of people took it very angry and very racist – there’s no need for that,” Wilson said. “We want people to come together, get along, everybody love everybody.”
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, people should “focus on bringing the world together,” Scales said, “bring the people together, because that’s what he stood for.”
“For me, it would be peace and unity,” Wilson said.
“You can’t say you love the American flag and not love the American people,” Dillard said. All Americans of any “race, religion, creed, sexual orientation, all of us fall under that American flag.”
