WATCH NOW: 'We've got to learn to live in this world together'

“If you noticed last week … the people in the Capitol, Capitol police, I don’t know if they had been indoctrinated in nonviolence, but I didn’t see them doing any violence. … If they had retaliated, it would have been a mess in Washington. … Thank God it didn’t turn out as bad as it could have.”

The election of the Rev. Rafael Warnock of Georgia to the U.S. Senate ties King to Washington, Millner said, because Warnock is the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, of which King also was pastor, and “he really is in the tradition and habit of Dr. King by being an effective and concerned pastor by having himself as the extension of the community.”

“We’ve got to learn to live in this world together,” Echols said. “If we don’t we’re all doomed. Not only for us but for our grandchildren, we’ve got to learn to build and be examples of what we’re talking about, preaching about.”

Stop the Violence

On Wednesday, Garrett Dillard, Angie Wilson and Tara Scales of the Stop the Violence Walk and program in Sandy Level talked over Zoom about the group’s mission and also the current societal climate.