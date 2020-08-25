Barbara and Andy Parker are not observing the fifth anniversary of the murder of their daughter, WDBJ-Channel 7 news reporter Alison Parker, today.

However, last week they celebrated her birthday, as they always have. She would have turned 29 on Aug. 19.

Alison Parker and WDBJ photojournalist Adam Ward were fatally shot on Aug. 26, 2015, while conducting a live television interview at Smith Mountain Lake.

In the five years since they lost their daughter, and Drew Parker lost a sister, the Parkers have focused on efforts in her honor and memory.

“We always spend a few days around her birthday at Nantahala, N.C., kayaking and tubing, just as we did when she was alive,” Barbara Parker said.

Those trips during the first four years since her death included Drew and Alison’s friends, but it was just the parents this year, because of the pandemic, she said.

She shared notes the Parkers had received this past week, one from a friend from Martinsville and another from a fellow cast member when they performed in “Chicago” at TheatreWorks.

“The stone engraved with Alison Forever is still cradled in the exposed roots of a tree by the river, and we spend some time with her there,” she wrote in an email. “It’s a beautiful peaceful spot, and we really feel her presence. There are always yellow butterflies that seem to follow us when we are there, and we like to say that’s Alison smiling at us.

"She likes to prank us too – the day we paddled the Tuckasegee River it poured down rain for more than an hour! I’m sure Alison thought that was really hilarious.”

Meanwhile, in the years since their daughter’s death, “Barbara is more focused on the [For Alison] foundation. I’m focused on the political piece of it,” Andy Parker said.

“Every day I get up and ask myself, ‘What can I do today that Alison would be proud of?’ That’s one reason I wanted to become a case investigator dealing with COVID” for the Virginia Department of Health, he said.

“It keeps you going. It’s finding that purpose, having a purpose to go on. It’s obvious that what happened five years ago just ripped my soul out. You can exist, but what you do is try and make a difference, try and put both feet on the floor and get out of bed in the morning, is finding that purpose.“

WDBJ-Channel 7 News Director Eric Walters said by email that the television station will honor Parker and Ward on Wednesday during its morning and afternoon newscasts.

The video of her killing still is being shown on social media – and companies such as YouTube are making profits off it, through ad revenue, Andy Parker said.

For the past four years, he has been fighting to get that video, and others like it, removed from social media. He has contacted the FCC, to no avail, he said.

Recently he has been part of a team trying to amend Section 230, a law that protects social media companies from liability when they post videos like that and other materials some may find inappropriate.

“Even though we want people to remember what she did and her accomplishments, and the Emmy awards and the Edward R. Murrow awards, it’s human nature – people are going to remember the way it happened, because it happened in live television,” Andy Parker said. “I’ve been fighting Google and YouTube for years now, getting the videos removed.

“While we made some progress on it, it’s not enough.”

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner talked about that Tuesday morning during a visit to Martinsville, where he spoke and took questions at New College Institute.

“We are working on seeing if we can come up with something that doesn’t violate the First Amendment but still puts some level of responsibility in place,” Warner said.

“The main thing is we want people to remember her for the way she lived and not just the way she died,” Barbara Parker said.

That’s why they started the For Alison Foundation, she said.

This year, the foundation is sponsoring video performances of the American Shakespeare Center and online workshops for drama classes at Bassett and Magna Vista high schools.

“Nothing beats a live performance, but I have seen some of these online, and they are really good,” she said.

The foundation also continues to support a dance scholarship at the Star City School of Ballet in Roanoke and the award-winning Grandin Theatre Film Lab.

“If there ever was a time that young people need the arts in their lives, this is it, and we will continue to celebrate Alison’s memory in a way I believe she would love,” she wrote in the email.

At this most recent birthday, her parents asked Alison’s friends to send them stories about Alison. Some of the stories they received were familiar, and some they had not heard before.

“I want people to have those memories and not just think of Aug. 26,” she said.

Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.