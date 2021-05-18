WATCH NOW: Will you 'honor' mask wearing? Businesses, individuals in West Piedmont Health District vary greatly

The relaxation of mask requirements by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. Ralph Northam has created a clear policy going forward: If you are vaccinated fully against COVID-19, you don’t have to wear a mask in public.
That puts the onus on the honor system that an unmasked face is attached to an arm that is two weeks past having received two injections of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one of Johnson & Johnson.
These changes in policy -- which include social distancing relaxation and eventually capacity for gatherings as well – is pretty clear, but sometimes the practice may not be so transparent.
Here’s the situation: In the West Piedmont Health District, which includes Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties, there have been 11,604 cases of COVID-19, which have caused at least 808 hospitalizations and 319 deaths.
But since vaccinations began in December, only 30% of the population has been fully vaccinated. That would mean 7 out of 10 area residents you encounter still should be wearing a mask. If you live in Patrick County, that figure goes to nearly 8 out of 10 (only 25% of those 17,748 have been fully vaccinated).
Roughly 37% of residents in the district have had at least one shot, so those numbers should improve on a daily basis. But the full-vaccination rate has grown only by about 15% in May after almost doubling in April.
Statewide half the population has received at least one shot, but only about 39% are fully vaccinated.
All of this can cause confusion among individuals and businesses about where masks might still be required, policy that is set by businesses for their customers and, in some cases, by local ordinance.
For instance, retail outlets Kroger, ALDI, Lowe’s, Walgreens, Dollar General and Dollar Tree still require masks to be worn in their stores.
CVS and Walmart do not.
And each individual has a different approach, too, about both vaccines and mask-wearing.
“As an RN in long-term-care, I'm fully vaccinated,” said Catherine Cassell Triche a former resident of Martinsville who now lives in Salisbury, N.C .
“Masks are still mandated in health care facilities, so I wear one at work and out in public places.
“Part of my job is being the Infection Preventionist for the facility. I'm constantly educating staff about masks and their purpose. Masks protect other people from you and whatever germs or infections you're carrying. “
Said Lisa Harbour of Martinsville: “I no longer trust the CDC. Their ‘science’ has flip-flopped constantly, especially since the vaccine roll out. I am not anti-vax by any means, but these shots are still emergency use authorized. I would rather wear a mask until more is known.”
Others agree with each perspective, but some say flat-out they won’t wear masks.
“I only wear one [a mask] when I'm forced to, and I see them as muzzles, a way for our so-called government to restrict us and have power [and] control over us,” Barbara Stultz Bearden of Henry County said. “I will not take the vaccine unless there are a dozen people holding me down and I have no choice. People need to wake up.”
