 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Will you 'honor' mask wearing? Businesses, individuals in West Piedmont Health District vary greatly
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert featured

WATCH NOW: Will you 'honor' mask wearing? Businesses, individuals in West Piedmont Health District vary greatly

{{featured_button_text}}

In a move to send the country back toward pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.

The relaxation of mask requirements by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. Ralph Northam has created a clear policy going forward: If you are vaccinated fully against COVID-19, you don’t have to wear a mask in public.

That puts the onus on the honor system that an unmasked face is attached to an arm that is two weeks past having received two injections of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one of Johnson & Johnson.

These changes in policy -- which include social distancing relaxation and eventually capacity for gatherings as well – is pretty clear, but sometimes the practice may not be so transparent.

Here’s the situation: In the West Piedmont Health District, which includes Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties, there have been 11,604 cases of COVID-19, which have caused at least 808 hospitalizations and 319 deaths.

Vaccination comparisons

These are the latest comparative data about vaccinations in the West Piedmont and Pittsylvania-Danville health districts.

But since vaccinations began in December, only 30% of the population has been fully vaccinated. That would mean 7 out of 10 area residents you encounter still should be wearing a mask. If you live in Patrick County, that figure goes to nearly 8 out of 10 (only 25% of those 17,748 have been fully vaccinated).

Roughly 37% of residents in the district have had at least one shot, so those numbers should improve on a daily basis. But the full-vaccination rate has grown only by about 15% in May after almost doubling in April.

Statewide half the population has received at least one shot, but only about 39% are fully vaccinated.

face mask1

Sign on Ollie's door on Commonwealth Blvd. in Martinsville.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

All of this can cause confusion among individuals and businesses about where masks might still be required, policy that is set by businesses for their customers and, in some cases, by local ordinance.

For instance, retail outlets Kroger, ALDI, Lowe’s, Walgreens, Dollar General and Dollar Tree still require masks to be worn in their stores.

CVS and Walmart do not.

face mask2

Signs on the door at CATO in Martinsville. 

And each individual has a different approach, too, about both vaccines and mask-wearing.

“As an RN in long-term-care, I'm fully vaccinated,” said Catherine Cassell Triche a former resident of Martinsville who now lives in Salisbury, N.C .

“Masks are still mandated in health care facilities, so I wear one at work and out in public places.

face mask3

Signs on Virginia ABC store on Commonwealth Blvd. in Martinsville.

“Part of my job is being the Infection Preventionist for the facility. I'm constantly educating staff about masks and their purpose. Masks protect other people from you and whatever germs or infections you're carrying. “

Said Lisa Harbour of Martinsville: “I no longer trust the CDC. Their ‘science’ has flip-flopped constantly, especially since the vaccine roll out. I am not anti-vax by any means, but these shots are still emergency use authorized. I would rather wear a mask until more is known.”

Others agree with each perspective, but some say flat-out they won’t wear masks.

“I only wear one [a mask] when I'm forced to, and I see them as muzzles, a way for our so-called government to restrict us and have power [and] control over us,” Barbara Stultz Bearden of Henry County said. “I will not take the vaccine unless there are a dozen people holding me down and I have no choice. People need to wake up.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at bill.wyatt@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-638-8801.

Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at steven.doyle@martinsvillebulletin.com or 276-638-8801, ext. 245. 

More opinions about mask-wearing

“I'm fully vaccinated and I still wear my mask in public. I know many people who refuse to take the vaccine. Until the number of deaths and cases are negative I will wear the mask.”

Sharon Barrow, Martinsville

“Wear it and get your shot. I'm in a congregate facility and had COVID.”

Teresa Biggs, Martinsville

“I will continue to wear a mask indoors around other people, particularly if I don't know them. “

Thomas Berry, Martinsville

“I ain't wearing no mask, period.”

Robin Renee, Greensboro, N.C.

“I will continue to wear my mask as before.”

Carolyn Bowers, Fieldale

“I only wear one when I'm forced to like going to the doctor.”

Tony Oakes, Ridgeway

“I wear a face mask out in public and I will keep on wearing it until this is over.”

Verla Ayers, Martinsville

“I am ready to lose the masks but don’t believe it is time yet. Our children are not vaccinated and we need to be good role models for them. We need to help them not get infected. I understand that many children do not get very sick with COVID, but I don’t want any children to get sick if we can avoid it.”

Beth Jones Baptist, Charlottesville

“I am fully vaccinated, but I will continue to wear my mask anytime I go into a store. I do this out of respect for those who refuse to wear a mask. My mask protects them from me. Even though I'm vaccinated, I can still be a carrier. To those who will not wear a mask, have never worn a mask and never will: How selfish. Show some respect for your fellow human beings. “

Linda Weaver Nolen, Henry County

“I will not take the vaccine, at least not until it's more common. I don't wear a mask unless I have to. I also don't go around others if I feel bad. “

Tracy Williams, Stuart

“I work in a small law firm in Richmond. Today we modified our sign to read ‘Pursuant to CDC guidelines, masks are encouraged for those unvaccinated.’ Honor system shall prevail. Personally, I will continue to wear a mask at the grocery stores, when in larger stores or any large crowds of people. I know many 25-50 olds that have not been vaccinated and truly don’t want to take unnecessary risks. I hope that those persons working with the public will be honest … wear a mask if you have not gotten vaccinated.”

Judi Whelan, Richmond (formerly of Martinsville)

“I will continue to wear my mask due to so many that have not been vaccinated.”

Jill Boyle, Martinsville

“I just retired from a health care position. I will continue to wear my mask. I feel that we need time to see how the vaccine works. I opted out and retired. I believe there may be long term side effects that we can't know with such short trial periods.”

Deborah Ingram Heath, Panama City, Florida (formerly of Martinsville)

“I will continue to wear a mask. If society had been honorable enough about wearing a mask from the start, we would be able to trust the honor system regarding vaccinations. This past year has proven we cannot.”

Linda Lawrey, Martinsville

“I will continue to wear the mask even though I am fully vaccinated. People are still getting COVID and not enough are willing to accept the vaccine, so this is not over. We will not be safe until everyone, worldwide is safe.”

Mel Rodriguez, Martinsville

“I have never worn a mask, and I still won’t wear a mask. I think all the stores and everything else should not [require me to] have to wear a mask and everything should open back up.”

Charles Craddock, Fieldale

“I only wear one when I'm forced too.”

Jim Martin, Collinsville

Our problem is that Dr. Fauci and the CDC have been politicized. The ideal of ‘listen to the scientists’ has been changed to follow the political issues important to Biden and his handlers.”

Edward Moore, Rancho Viejo, Texas (formerly of Martinsville)

“I only wear a mask when forced [and I’m] not taking the shot for a long time. I want to see what issues people have a year or more down the road. I am a COVID survivor and will take my chances on having the virus again versus the shot.”

Melissa Ratcliff Hopkins, Ridgeway

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Arab Americans want more than ceasefire

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
'Compassionate' caregiver faces a jury
Crime News

'Compassionate' caregiver faces a jury

Eva Carol Belcher, a 60-year-old Snow Creek woman who had been employed as a caretaker, faces the possibility of 14 1/2 years in prison after being convicted of misusing the credit card of the woman she had been hired to help, including do the grocery shopping. This is how her trial played out.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert