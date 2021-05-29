WATCH NOW: With annexation more than a decade away, will savings be enough to make Martinsville's reversion worthwhile?

There are two primary motivators expressed by Martinsville officials for wanting to revert from a city to a town: saving money and growing its footprint.
If an independent city, like Martinsville, is "landlocked,” meaning that it is completely surrounded by the county geographically, state law does not permit growth by extending its boundaries. An independent city in Virginia has been forbidden from annexing land from the county that surrounds it since 1987.
A moratorium was enacted after Richmond annexed 47,000 residents from Chesterfield County, changing the majority in the city from Black to white.
Even now, the federal government has a say in whether a proposed annexation may occur.
All annexation proposals in Southern states with a history of racial discrimination, including Virginia, must prove to the federal government that capturing property will not drastically reduce the voting power of Blacks.
Independent cities can meet increased expenses in Virginia by cutting services or raising taxes, or they can give up their independent status, revert to a town and become part of the surrounding county.
Unless otherwise agreed upon, a new town may begin annexing property after 24 months, and the action does not require the county's approval.
Regardless, as a concession from the city to the county in a memorandum of understanding formerly agreed upon at a joint meeting at New College institute on Wednesday, the city of Martinsville gave up its right annex county property for 10 years from the effective date of reversion.
That concession comes with five conditions outlined in the MOU:
- Martinsville’s largest water customer, the Henry County Public Service Authority, will remain a city customer.
- Henry County will not attempt to incorporate any of the county into a town, otherwise the county could potentially protect large portions of its land from annexation.
- The city will not endorse any citizen-initiated annexation, which is usually a petition from a county resident to receive town services.
- The city will forfeit a revenue-sharing agreement with the county that includes industrial property if it fails to honor the moratorium.
- If the city honors the moratorium for the full 10 years, then the county promises to honor the revenue-sharing agreement with the town of Martinsville in perpetuity.
So with a reversion effective date that still could be two years away, annexation by the town of Martinsville might not come into play until 2035.
That brings us to the second primary motivator: savings.
How many jobs?
Although it has been reported that as many as 500 city employees may lose their jobs because of reversion, no one at city hall would confirm it.
“I’m not aware of any report or study that outlines anything like that,” City Manager Leon Towarnicki said. “With combining of operations, one would expect through economies of scale, there would be some reductions, but to get the true picture, attrition, retirements, individuals relocating out of the area, etcetera, would all have to be factored in to get a true net change in employment.
“One of the items in the MOU approved Wednesday evening calls for a comprehensive school study that should help to better understand that situation as it relates to schools.”
GovSalaries, a searchable nationwide salaries database, shows that in 2019 there were almost 900 people employed with the city of Martinsville and Martinsville City Public Schools.
While the average salary among the 557 employees of Martinsville schools is $24,222, the top salary belongs to Superintendent Zeb Talley at $136,843.
Although only one employee with city schools is making six figures, five of the top 10 are in the 90,000s, and the total combined salary of those 10 employees is approaching $900,000.
Executive Director of Special Education & Student Services Paulette Simington is second on that list at $99,143.
Executive Director of Administrative Services Travis Clemons and Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Angilee Downing both make $98,364.
Rounding out the top 10 highest paid employees with Martinsville City Schools are:
- Martinsville Middle School Principal Cynthia Tarpley, $93,484.
- Coordinator of Mathematics, Student Performance Data, and Gifted Services Judy Cox, $90,042.
- Martinsville High School Principal Ajamu Dixon, $88,612.
- Sixth Grade Team, Math Teacher Rebecca Vernon, $84,051.
- Director of Early Childhood & School Nutrition Services Sheilah Williams, $83,749.
- School Psychologist Travis Worrell, $80,670.
All of these positions will cease along, with the entire payroll of the Martinsville School District, possibly as soon as the end of the next school year, dependent upon the decided effective date of reversion.
Those employees who intend to stay and work in a combined school district would be at the mercy of the Henry County Public Schools as officials determine what additional staff they will need to accommodate an increased student population.
In 2019, Troutman Sanders, the law firm retained by the city, estimated 33 city school teachers could be let go and the county would maintain its 14:1 pupil-teacher staffing ratio, rather than the 11.6:1 in the city.
It also was estimated almost $600,000 could be saved by eliminating five to nine central office administrators.
City's salaries
GovSalaries reported in 2019 the number of city of Martinsville employees was 326, and the average annual salary was $45,504.
Six employees are making over six figures and one is in the high 90,000s. The top-10 paid positions for the city total more than $1 million a year, but only three of those positions would be eliminated by reversion.
The highest-paid employee with the city is Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Hall, at $137,325, followed closely by City Manager Leon Towarnicki, with $134,663.
Circuit Court Clerk Ashby Pritchett makes $116,100, and Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper receives $114,359.
The rest of the top 10 are:
- Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady, $102,604.
- Assistant City Manager and City Attorney Eric Monday, $100,190.
- Martinsville Finance Director Linda Conover, $98,115.
- Martinsville Electric Director Durwin Joyce and Martinsville Fire Chief and Fire Marshall Ted Anderson both are paid $88,845.
- Martinsville Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher, $88,063.
The salaries of both city and school employees may include bonuses, benefits, retirement contributions and other financial data.
Although Hall’s office will cease to exist, as will as those of Ashby Pritchett and Steve Draper, among others, it is reasonable that the town of Martinsville will continue to retain a manager and that such manager would retain a staff. How that may compare with current levels has not been said.
Martinsville will be expected to maintain whatever police force it chooses.
Among these top positions, the city is currently seeking a new finance director as posted on its website.
Tax increases
Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates, retained by the city to study the effects of reversion, determined the cost of operation for Martinsville as a town instead of a city would save $31.7 million a year.
Although the county would pick up an additional tax base, the increased expenses associated with reversion will require an estimated 5-cent increase in the county real estate tax rate of $0.555 per $100 of assessed value, or about $550 for a home valued at $100,000.
The county hired a firm to conduct a separate study and estimated the tax increase to be at least 10 cents, which would be an increaser of nearly 20%.
Of the three reversions that have occurred in Virginia, South Boston in 1995, Clifton Forge in 2001 and Bedford in 2013, sentiments across both sides have been consistent: The increased financial burden to the county was mostly negated by the increased revenue, and for the new town, most of the savings was negated by the decrease in revenue.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.