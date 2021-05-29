WATCH NOW: With annexation more than a decade away, will savings be enough to make Martinsville's reversion worthwhile?

Although Hall’s office will cease to exist, as will as those of Ashby Pritchett and Steve Draper, among others, it is reasonable that the town of Martinsville will continue to retain a manager and that such manager would retain a staff. How that may compare with current levels has not been said.

Martinsville will be expected to maintain whatever police force it chooses.

Among these top positions, the city is currently seeking a new finance director as posted on its website.

Tax increases

Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates, retained by the city to study the effects of reversion, determined the cost of operation for Martinsville as a town instead of a city would save $31.7 million a year.

Although the county would pick up an additional tax base, the increased expenses associated with reversion will require an estimated 5-cent increase in the county real estate tax rate of $0.555 per $100 of assessed value, or about $550 for a home valued at $100,000.

The county hired a firm to conduct a separate study and estimated the tax increase to be at least 10 cents, which would be an increaser of nearly 20%.

Of the three reversions that have occurred in Virginia, South Boston in 1995, Clifton Forge in 2001 and Bedford in 2013, sentiments across both sides have been consistent: The increased financial burden to the county was mostly negated by the increased revenue, and for the new town, most of the savings was negated by the decrease in revenue.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.