WATCH NOW: WWII Navy veteran Tommy Nelson honored by Quilts of Valor Foundation

When Tommie Nelson was just 15, he changed his life – and his name – by joining the Navy to serve in World War II.
He was aboard the USS Missouri and witnessed the signing of Japan’s surrender, on Sept. 2, 1945, which formally brought an end to the war.
At 94, his service has not been forgotten: He has been honored by the Quilts of Valor Foundation, in a moving ceremony that, his daughter said, prompted him to talk about his war experiences.
He was born Tommie Watson Nelson in a mill town that is now Eden, N.C. When he was 15, he went into the military, changing the spelling of “Tommie” to “Tommy” and dropping the middle name – and said he was 18.
He was so small at the time that his uniform, which he has kept, fit his great-granddaughter Mariah Penn when she tried it on at age 10.
JaRonn Nelson said that her father had told her that “everything was just so patriotic, and everyone wanted to do for their country” that joining at that age seemed the right thing to do.
“It was a totally different world from what it is now,” she said.
He was discharged from the Navy in 1946, and in 1951 he married the girl he fell in love with when he was just 10 years old and she was 8. He spotted the former Della Mae Smith when he was playing in the woods, and she took her horse to drink water at the river.
“He said she was the most beautiful girl he ever saw in his life,” she said. She passed away in August.
The couple’s other children are Jerry Nelson of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and the late Jill Kipfinger, who had lived in Ridgeway.
He worked as a mechanic in DuPont and other factories. The family lived on U.S. 220, across from Drewry Mason Elementary School.
Throughout his life, he was an avid bear-hunter, and “he was a huge Harley man, a motorcycle rider,” she said. “He rode his Harley up until he was probably 88 or 89.”
However, to him, it was just yesterday that he was riding, she said.
“Every time you see him, according to him, he just came back from the coast yesterday with a group of guys riding his bike. Every morning when he wakes up he remembers his motorcycle ride from the day before.
“I think it’s a great way to suffer dementia – to end up on a high note every day, to end up with a good memory every morning.”
He has passed down many life lessons to his family, Nelson said, including “never turn down the opportunity to learn something, because education is something that never can be taken from you.” He always placed a high value on education because it was not easily pursued when he was growing up.
He remained dedicated to his health and the health of his family throughout his life, she said.
“He was ahead of the curve,” she said. He ate well, exercised regularly, never drank or smoked, and “he made us wear sunscreen before it was cool. He tried to be really careful with himself health-wise.”
Now he has Alzheimer’s disease and lives in Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Stuart.
Nelson learned about Quilts of Valor Foundation after her friend’s brother was nominated for one, and she was so touched by the “beautiful tribute” that she nominated her father.
The foundation website states the group’s mission as “to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.” It was founded in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, whose son, Nat, was deployed in Iraq.
Each Quilt of Valor is originally made by volunteers. The foundation has more than 10,000 volunteer members across 600 groups in the nation, with almost 700 volunteer leaders. More than 250,000 Quilts of Valor have been awarded.
It normally takes between to 12 to 15 months to receive a quilt after the nomination, Nelson said, “but with my dad’s advanced age and advanced dementia, he was pushed to the front” and got his in about four months.
Debbie Smith from the foundation brought the quilt, and the ceremony “was very sweet,” Nelson said. Smith and Nelson’s nephew held the quilt up behind him as a backdrop while his service was described.
There were 2,600 men aboard the USS Missouri, she said. “He was standing there saluting when the Japanese forces and Gen. McArthur came on board and signed the peace treaty.”
Videos and photos of that moment are readily available, and “my dad would just break down and cry 20 years ago” talking about it, she said. “He just felt so much emotion for one of the American generals who had been through one of the death camp marches and weighed about 90 pounds when he was a 6-foot-3 man.”
After his service was described and he was given the quilt, Tommy Nelson talked about the war with his family.
“He became incredibly emotional,” Nelson said. “He talked about the things he went through, things the other men went through and didn’t get through.
“It was really surprising” how clearly he recalled and talked about it: “about how he didn’t know why God allowed him to stay when others didn’t get to. He told us, as his family, ‘Have all the fun that you can in life.’
“He got very philosophical, which is not my daddy, and said, ‘Never stop making thing better. It was worth it to fight for your country and never allow [bad] things, because if you don’t make things better you allow it to get worse.’
“We were just astounded that he came out with this. It was so profound for a man with dementia, but it was like he went right back into the military.”
During the ceremony, his Navy uniform was hanging on display. There was a US Navy-decorated white- blue-and-yellow cake. His medals, ship patch and mementos were set out on a table.
Displayed in a frame was a 76-year-old pocket-sized card that reads, “USS Missouri, Tokyo Bay, Sept. 2, 1945 – Certifying the Presence of Tommy Nelson at the formal surrender of the Japanese Forces to the Allied Powers.” It is signed by McArthur, general of the Army Supreme Commander Allied Powers, the U.S. Navy Fleet admiral, the Navy captain commanding officer and Navy admiral commander Third Fleet.
In spite of it all, she said, her father never had registered with the Veterans Administration for veterans benefits, which now that he is in care the family wish he had done.
When he worked at DuPont, he used to say, “‘I don’t need those benefits, because I’ve got better insurance than they do. They need it.’ To him it would have been greedy to have accepted,” she said.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com