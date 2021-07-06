WATCH NOW: WWII Navy veteran Tommy Nelson honored by Quilts of Valor Foundation

When Tommie Nelson was just 15, he changed his life – and his name – by joining the Navy to serve in World War II.

He was aboard the USS Missouri and witnessed the signing of Japan’s surrender, on Sept. 2, 1945, which formally brought an end to the war.

At 94, his service has not been forgotten: He has been honored by the Quilts of Valor Foundation, in a moving ceremony that, his daughter said, prompted him to talk about his war experiences.

He was born Tommie Watson Nelson in a mill town that is now Eden, N.C. When he was 15, he went into the military, changing the spelling of “Tommie” to “Tommy” and dropping the middle name – and said he was 18.

He was so small at the time that his uniform, which he has kept, fit his great-granddaughter Mariah Penn when she tried it on at age 10.

JaRonn Nelson said that her father had told her that “everything was just so patriotic, and everyone wanted to do for their country” that joining at that age seemed the right thing to do.

“It was a totally different world from what it is now,” she said.