WATCH NOW: Zeta Phi Beta’s chapter in Martinsville takes off after years of dormancy

A local chapter of Zeta Phi Beta sorority has come back to life in Martinsville and Henry County – despite the limitations imposed by the pandemic.
The Upsilon Delta Zeta chapter had gone dormant for a few years but sprung back to action – with the unfortunate timing of the revival being during the pandemic.
“We like to work in our community, and we like to serve,” member Tonya Jones said – so they’re working around the limitations.
The chapter was able to help with one local event just a month after its rechartering in September: the MLC Cancer Foundation’s yearly “A Pink Event,” held this year in the parking lot of New College Institute at the end of October.
Even during the past decade or so that the chapter had been inactive, its members have helped MLC with its events, MLC founder Pat Via said. The chapter members handed out gift bags, balloons, tickets for drawing and gifts, Via said, as well as did anything else that needed doing.
“I’m grateful for such professional help,” Via said. “They were also in uniform for the occasion. They had pink T-shirts professionally made for the day.”
Pink represents MLC; the sorority’s colors are royal blue and white, and the symbol is a dove with white rose.
The sorority is for professional women in all walks of life, and just coincidentally, the eight local members, who formed the recharter in September, all are in education. They are:
- Lisa Eccles Millner, president of the chapter, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for Henry County Public Schools.
- Jones, an assistant principal at McMichael High School in Rockingham County, N.C., and a former member of the Martinsville City Public Schools Board.
- Franketta Tatum, assistant principal of Magna Vista High School.
- Crystal Dixon, assistant principal of Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School.
- Sherika Gilbert, teacher at Patrick Henry Elementary School.
- Katherine Hairston, retired teacher.
- Shirley Arnold, retired teacher.
- Memphis Keen, retired teacher.
“Though the pandemic has provided obstacles, we were able to be successful,” wrote president Lisa Eccles Millner by email.
They’ve done what they needed to “following the social distancing guidelines and utilizing the virtual platforms,” she said. That includes holding their monthly meetings over Zoom.
In rechartering, “We wanted a way to give back to our community, build positive professional relationships, and develop a way to reach out to other ladies who are developing their leadership potential,” Millner wrote.
You may recognize some of the chapter’s earlier signature activities, such as the Girls Rock Awards Breakfasts that were held up until about 2010 or 2012 and gift packages with items to care for premature babies, distributed through Children’s Medical Center. They also helped with the garden at Axton Elementary School’s garden.
“We look forward to gathering face-to-face,” Millner wrote, “but most importantly, we are looking forward to working collectively in the community.”
That would include also helping support some of Zeta Phi Beta’s causes, which include awareness of bullying, prematurity, autism, domestic violence and mental health. The sorority supports March of Dimes, Adopt-a-School, St. Jude’s Hospital and the American Cancer Society.
The sorority’s principles are “scholarship, community service, sisterly love and finer womanhood,” Jones said.
The rechartering of the local chapter coincides with the sorority’s 100th anniversary. Zeta Phi Beta was founded on Jan. 20, 1920, at Howard University.
Exactly one century later – to the day – the city of Martinsville issued a proclamation marking Jan. 16 as Zeta Phi Beta Day.
“We’re a small chapter locally,” Jones said. “… There are different chapters in different countries as well.”
