WATCH NOW: Zeta Phi Beta’s chapter in Martinsville takes off after years of dormancy

A local chapter of Zeta Phi Beta sorority has come back to life in Martinsville and Henry County – despite the limitations imposed by the pandemic.

The Upsilon Delta Zeta chapter had gone dormant for a few years but sprung back to action – with the unfortunate timing of the revival being during the pandemic.

“We like to work in our community, and we like to serve,” member Tonya Jones said – so they’re working around the limitations.

The chapter was able to help with one local event just a month after its rechartering in September: the MLC Cancer Foundation’s yearly “A Pink Event,” held this year in the parking lot of New College Institute at the end of October.

Even during the past decade or so that the chapter had been inactive, its members have helped MLC with its events, MLC founder Pat Via said. The chapter members handed out gift bags, balloons, tickets for drawing and gifts, Via said, as well as did anything else that needed doing.

“I’m grateful for such professional help,” Via said. “They were also in uniform for the occasion. They had pink T-shirts professionally made for the day.”

Pink represents MLC; the sorority’s colors are royal blue and white, and the symbol is a dove with white rose.